He slapped the crap out of him

Do you think my mexican coworker went too far?

A year ago I was at his house helping him with replacing a shower valve. We were at the bathroom by the front on the 2nd floor where we could see outside from the big window. His kid and his friends were at the front yard hanging out and they're all little mexican gangbangers but they're like around 13 years old. And old Chinese lady walked by and they were saying some rude sexual things to her while laughing. My coworker flew down like the flash and slapped the SHIT out of his son in front of his friends. He started crying then his friends left. Must've been super embarrassing for him
 
Respect the old code...if snowflake wants out he can call dfacs on pops and hope for better luck in the foster system
 
Sometimes, kids need to be hit. And he’s 13 so it isn’t like he’s an infant.

Of course, it may be that getting hit like that growing up is why he turned into the kind of asshole that harasses old ladies. That seems to be what research suggests.

But I can’t help but feel that some kids need to experience physical consequences in order to drive home the severity of their behavior.
 
I would have done a lot more then slap my kid if he did something like that. But then again, my kid isn't mexican, nor is he a gangbanger.
 
depends on exactly what the kids said, if the lady could even hear them, etc.

kids joke. but, an extreme alternate possibility is the father has a hands off(hehe pun) approach of not disciplining his kid and the kid continues to be a wannabe gangbanging piece of shit and is a frequent flyer in jail/prison or dies from gunviolence



Years ago there was that viral video of the black father of a son that cussed out his teacher. Dad brought him to the front yard, made him put on boxing gloves and spar. kid was petrified but had no choice. dad did his best Sonny Liston impression and beat the snot out of his kid and gave him sum mild CTE.

some people were outraged. IMO it was a fair disciplining. kid just didnt want to be a fucking fighter. Ive always sided with the father.
 
If edgar old enuf fi start disrespectin' di gyaldem den edgar old enuf fi catch a no measure technique 🙋🏽‍♂️👋🏽💥🚫📐
 
