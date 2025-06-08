he has SUBMISSIONS now?

mister piscadinha
its officially OVER for the BW division
Watch O’Malley sits out 9 months and get another TS.No. He was just in there against an undeserving fighter.
agreed its over for the bw division with that boring ass mf as champ rip 135 you'll never draw again
I'm just a grumpy little bitch. A lot of my homies fuck with his style. He's not my cup of tea but its ok the Umar fight was good and he was less boring today he threw some bombsDvalishvili is never going to please everyone…
But I’ve never found his fights boring. His recent fight with Nurmagomedov is already one of my all-time favorites.