he has SUBMISSIONS now?

That's what I was hoping for before the fight, Merab is clearly a force with his cardio but if he started tapping guys out or beating them up like Khabib nobody could stop him.
 
Great fight DVALISHVILI !!!!!!!
...Relentless tenacity. Amazing stamina. Now he is getting a submission game. Keep on winning. And let the sherdoggie whining and hate flow.
 
This dude is a storm you have no chance of escaping from. You'd literally have to have the same motor than him and actually be the one pressuring him the WHOLE time. Damn!
 
Sean gassed hard. Those knees on the ground were brutal. That's a tough choke to pull off but he was ready to quit
 
O'Malley had nothing for Merab if we're being honest. Just got gifted a second fight.
 
Shortly before that, Sean basically handed him his back, Merab would not take it, Sean got up, and Merab went back to kneeing his fucking legs again...I just shook my head, thinking 'and people wonder why this decision machine gets hate?'

But then it is back to the ground and boom...Merab nails a beautiful sub.

Respect.
 
agreed its over for the bw division with that boring ass mf as champ rip 135 you'll never draw again
 
O'malley gave up because he was dead tired. He didn't even try to fight the choke, he just got his hand ready to tap.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
agreed its over for the bw division with that boring ass mf as champ rip 135 you'll never draw again
Click to expand...

Dvalishvili is never going to please everyone…

But I’ve never found his fights boring. His recent fight with Nurmagomedov is already one of my all-time favorites.
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Dvalishvili is never going to please everyone…

But I’ve never found his fights boring. His recent fight with Nurmagomedov is already one of my all-time favorites.
Click to expand...
I'm just a grumpy little bitch. A lot of my homies fuck with his style. He's not my cup of tea but its ok the Umar fight was good and he was less boring today he threw some bombs
 
