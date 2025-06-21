Black Leprechaun
Pretty much, I was hoping the fight was going to happen, but Bones honestly doesn't need to fight Tom; nothing else to prove in the sport. IMO.Jones was saying he was retiring after Stipe before Aspinall even beat Tybura.
Apparently the ufc agreed to the amount he wanted and he walked away anyways.Not sad to see Jones go.
I'm sure he wants way more money than the UFC is willing to pay.
True or not, the UFC believes their brand is bigger than any of the fighters. In the last few years alone Dana has let the biggest heavyweight fights of all time, perhaps the biggest fights of all time slip through his fingers.
Ok. I haven't seen numbers. But why the fiasco? Fuck Jones. This ain't new.Apparently the ufc agreed to the amount he wanted and he walked away anyways.