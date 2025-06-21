News He did what he said he was going to do: "Retire Jon without fighting him"

Jon did exactly what Cejudo did. He tried to strong arm the ufc and it backfired. Dana is gonna make an example out of jones. If a fighter is under contract ufc always has the upper hand.
 
Smdh Tommy Bwoi actin' like a 12yo "yeah bro walk away. Open that door. Take a breath. Blink."

conor-mcgregor-you%27ll-do-what-you%27re-told.gif


Fkn stupid smdh old ppl retire what's new

Grats on tradin' di intercontinental strap fi di real belt proud of u keep it warm fi Gane ✌️🫏🧷💯
 
Not sad to see Jones go.
I'm sure he wants way more money than the UFC is willing to pay.
True or not, the UFC believes their brand is bigger than any of the fighters. In the last few years alone Dana has let the biggest heavyweight fights of all time, perhaps the biggest fights of all time slip through his fingers.
 
Jones was saying he was retiring after Stipe before Aspinall even beat Tybura.
Pretty much, I was hoping the fight was going to happen, but Bones honestly doesn't need to fight Tom; nothing else to prove in the sport. IMO.
 
Not sad to see Jones go.
I'm sure he wants way more money than the UFC is willing to pay.
True or not, the UFC believes their brand is bigger than any of the fighters. In the last few years alone Dana has let the biggest heavyweight fights of all time, perhaps the biggest fights of all time slip through his fingers.
Apparently the ufc agreed to the amount he wanted and he walked away anyways.
 
Lmao, Jones just Riddick Bowe'd whatever there was left of his controversial legacy/GOAT claim.

Would've aged better had he just gone out on a loss. 20 years down the line nobody's gonna have Jones above MM, GSP, Anderson, Fedor on ATG lists.

Not to mention he'll likely fuck up given his lifestyle and wish he had the financial cushion of making more in one fight than his entire career. He's probably gonna wish he had and be looking to make come backs at 40-45 for a fraction just to stay afloat ala Holyfield.
 
