He comes from a land down under!!!

Cesar was never my friend.
my man Volk is a legend the best of Australia fuck your age curse!!!
Mitchell got dog walked BADLY
Let’s not forget vintage YairLet’s take stock of todays card.
Reyes continues to put his career back on track
Volk became the only person over the age of 35 to become champion and broke a age old curse
What a good day fellas.
my man Volk is a legend the best of Australia fuck your age curse!!!