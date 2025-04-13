He comes from a land down under!!!

Let’s take stock of todays card.

✅Reyes continues to put his career back on track

✅Mitchell got dog walked BADLY

✅Volk became the only person over the age of 35 to become champion and broke a age old curse

What a good day fellas.
 
I doubted him, but he pulled through
Solid fight too

Really curious how him and Evloev play out
 
You know Aussie MMA is falling off when guys are all pumped up over a paper champ who just got bodied in his last two title fights.


IMG_2781.jpeg
 
Let’s not forget vintage Yair
 
Great, great card.
 
my man Volk is a legend the best of Australia fuck your age curse!!!
Fuck yeah he does, he’s made us Aussies fuckin proud over the years. This might be nearly his greatest moment given the past few fights, what a legend.

