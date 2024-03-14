Movies HBO Max - Wonka

Did anyone watch this movie? My daughter and I watched it on Max over the weekend and we really enjoyed it. It was better than the Johnny Depp version, and probably as good as the original. The story was good, Chamlet did a great job as Wonka, and it was actually very funny as well. Also, I have come to the conclusion that Wonka actually has a superpower. His power is to do anything he imagines with chocolate/candies, such as making people fly. Great movie to watch with the kids if you have any, or if you just like Willy Wonka.


 
Man, I don't know. Gene Wilder will be hard to beat. I will give it a whirl; I thought this guy Chalamet was a little soft but I liked him in Dune.
 
I enjoyed it but still a distant second to the original. Much better than the Burton one.

Thought it was decent enough, but they played it far too safe with the Wonka character......there was always a sense that under the surface there was something a little bit macabre and creepy with him, but they played it too straight, imo.

Hard to expand on it in a kids film, I guess.
 
