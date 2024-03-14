Did anyone watch this movie? My daughter and I watched it on Max over the weekend and we really enjoyed it. It was better than the Johnny Depp version, and probably as good as the original. The story was good, Chamlet did a great job as Wonka, and it was actually very funny as well. Also, I have come to the conclusion that Wonka actually has a superpower. His power is to do anything he imagines with chocolate/candies, such as making people fly. Great movie to watch with the kids if you have any, or if you just like Willy Wonka.





