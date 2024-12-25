Hazmat targeted the teeth

Pequeño Corey
Not-So-Friendly Fire Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2014
- Messages
- 13,854
- Reaction score
- 17,990
Yea no coach ever taught me to target the teeth. I was typical BJJ lineage where we fish under the chin. Never learned good face crank technique. I’m pretty sure that’s something hazmat meant to do. Makes sense. Get a good position and crush the mouthpiece with everything you got. I won’t even call it “cheap” or “unsportsmanlike”, but damn it’s not something I’d do to my teammate.
Am I delusional in my cope? Or am I on to something? Any grapplers recognize this as as a technique? Or was it dumb luck that hazmat pushed Bobby’s teeth out?
Am I delusional in my cope? Or am I on to something? Any grapplers recognize this as as a technique? Or was it dumb luck that hazmat pushed Bobby’s teeth out?