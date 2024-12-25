Hazmat targeted the teeth

I don't think he targeted the teeth because of whittaker's injury, I doubt he even knew about it, he always goes for face cranks and he used it against Usman too. It was somewhat lucky that khamzat broke rob's teeth but I think rob would have lost either way, whittaker himself admitted he doesn't know if he would have gotten out of the crank even if he didn't have an injury and he was getting treated like a prelim fighter the whole round