Hazmat targeted the teeth

Yea no coach ever taught me to target the teeth. I was typical BJJ lineage where we fish under the chin. Never learned good face crank technique. I’m pretty sure that’s something hazmat meant to do. Makes sense. Get a good position and crush the mouthpiece with everything you got. I won’t even call it “cheap” or “unsportsmanlike”, but damn it’s not something I’d do to my teammate.

Am I delusional in my cope? Or am I on to something? Any grapplers recognize this as as a technique? Or was it dumb luck that hazmat pushed Bobby’s teeth out?
 
I don't think he targeted the teeth because of whittaker's injury, I doubt he even knew about it, he always goes for face cranks and he used it against Usman too. It was somewhat lucky that khamzat broke rob's teeth but I think rob would have lost either way, whittaker himself admitted he doesn't know if he would have gotten out of the crank even if he didn't have an injury and he was getting treated like a prelim fighter the whole round
 
Khabib vs Conor?

mcgregor-vs-khabib.gif
 
I don't think he targeted the teeth because of whittaker's injury, I doubt he even knew about it, he always goes for face cranks and he used it against Usman too. It was somewhat lucky that khamzat broke rob's teeth but I think rob would have lost either way, whittaker himself admitted he doesn't know if he would have gotten out of the crank even if he didn't have an injury and he was getting treated like a prelim fighter the whole round
Yea man I wasn’t even considering the tooth excuse that Bobby threw out there. I don’t even believe it tbh. I just think that cranking on the mouth is a gnarly technique that I was unaware of. I always thought that face cranks targeted the jaw, but this is some next level shit I never learned.
 
Khabib vs Conor?

mcgregor-vs-khabib.gif
Yea this one seems to be more a “traditional” crank on the jaw. I’m wondering if positioning the radius of your forearm across the mouth so it exerts pressure on the teeth is something that can be done intentionally.
 
Neck & Jaw cranks are common catch wrestling practices... The not so gentle art🇺🇲
 
Yea no coach ever taught me to target the teeth. I was typical BJJ lineage where we fish under the chin. Never learned good face crank technique. I’m pretty sure that’s something hazmat meant to do. Makes sense. Get a good position and crush the mouthpiece with everything you got. I won’t even call it “cheap” or “unsportsmanlike”, but damn it’s not something I’d do to my teammate.

Am I delusional in my cope? Or am I on to something? Any grapplers recognize this as as a technique? Or was it dumb luck that hazmat pushed Bobby’s teeth out?
Nah, you're probably on to something. He's probably been taught all types of semi-torture techniques from nefarious sources. No wonder he can't get a work visa in Western countries.

F8_6fZIawAAi0po
 
