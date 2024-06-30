  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Hawk Tuah girl taking the world by storm.

This girl is going viral everywhere and is called the 'Hawk Tuah' girl.

Her name is presumably Hailey Welch. She was a school teacher but got fired due to this interview. She cashed in on her 5 minutes of fame and so far has made $65k in merchandise.
 
fa861605-ef27-4f24-8905-7e03118daf6e_text.gif
 
Sexual dynamo and helping out by teaching kids? Another hero gets the shaft…
 
society is so pathetic when these fucking hipster fads get going. It's like they're desperate for any sort of follower trendy shit.

With that being said. Would smash with fury.
 
viral internet culture is lame as fuck, i refuse to participate.
 
