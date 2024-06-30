Hawk Tuah girl taking the world by storm.

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 970
- Reaction score
- 506
This chick must be protected at all costs. Not all heroes wear capes.
Sexual dynamo and helping out by teaching kids? Another hero gets the shaft…This girl is going viral everywhere and is called the 'Hawk Tuah' girl.
Her name is presumably Hailey Welch. She was a school teacher but got fired due to this interview. She cashed in on her 5 minutes of fame and so far has made $65k in merchandise.
Damn right.With that being said. Would smash with fury.
This chick must be protected at all costs. Not all heroes wear capes.