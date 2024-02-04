KOPPE
△
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 7,011
- Reaction score
- 14,653
Does anyone else get so overwhelmed by too many passions/hobbies/interests?
I know I am, baseball, reading, gaming, playing instrument, learning code, diy projects, collecting retro tech, grown tobacco - I could go on
I wish I was one of those people that have one main passion they focus on and dedicate all their time and energy for it. I just cant seem to focus on one thing.
Wondering if anyone wants to share some similar experiences and what worked for you.
