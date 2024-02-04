Social Having way too many hobbies/interests

Does anyone else get so overwhelmed by too many passions/hobbies/interests?
I know I am, baseball, reading, gaming, playing instrument, learning code, diy projects, collecting retro tech, grown tobacco - I could go on
I wish I was one of those people that have one main passion they focus on and dedicate all their time and energy for it. I just cant seem to focus on one thing.
Wondering if anyone wants to share some similar experiences and what worked for you.
 
I play 4 instruments (i have 3 guitars, a bass, 2 pianos and an electronic drum set), shelves of unopened board games, over 100 games on my steam backlog, an unopened build your own guitar, lockpicking sets, 2 giant Warhammer 40k bundle boxes each with 2 full armies (one I've had for 3 years and only 13 of 61 are painted, the newer one hasn't been opened), and a few hundred in quality model painting stuff. I have tons of old star wars collectibles and a good collection of rare GBA games.

I also collect MTG cards where I am finishing complete sets of everything (I have 50 complete sets currently and other than the oldest sets I have 80-99% of every other set), a nice set of golf clubs, and a BJJ purple belt.

Way too many hobbies/interests, never enough time.
 
I got a few extra hobbies during COVID, had to get rid of home brewing, vegetable garden and Python coding. Trying to concentrate on basically my boxing and guitar and trying to get as good as I can at both.
 
Setting goals helps distill your hobbies down into about 2 or 3 things that you can really intently focus on. If you're just going through the motions just to fill your days so you aren't bored in your free time then you'll probably chase a never ending cycle of novelty with few tangible results.

Now might be a good time to practice some mindfulness and allow yourself to be present without constantly being stimulated.
 
Growing tobacco seems pretty cool. Do you do everything from growing to processing?
 
I've had this problem, but I've also had the opposite where I get too focused on one thing to the detriment of other things that I really should have been focusing on.

I'm never really in the middle and content. It sucks haha.
 
Balance ... yin / yang - best of luck getting it.​
 
I definitely have this problem. I'm a super curious person and also one who loses interest pretty easily. Maybe everyone is the same way. Safe to say I am up to my eyeballs with different projects and I can't get rid of any of them
 
I went all-in on many of my hobbies & interests and became a modern day Renaissance man. I build & modify vacuum tube guitar amps and audio gear, did a bunch of digital & film photography, raced cars & bikes in my youth, grow weed & other herbs, taught myself finance, economics, and investing which allowed me to retire early, got into nutrition & healthy cooking, and of course I trained & competed in a bunch of combat sports as every Sherdogger should.
 
In the past I would always get too obsessed with whatever hobby I was into, but now a days it's harder to have that type of obsession with kids and a family. Either it takes up too much precious time and/or I can't justify the price tag. I mean I still have tons of interests and still dabble in many of my hobbies, but just not the way I use to.
 
You said what I wanted to say, but you said it better.

The only thing I'd like to add is that I hate when people use the words, "their passion". Sounds like fake people trying to distract themselves from their own emptiness and inadequacies.
 
