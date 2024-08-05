News Having the worst year of my life

chill doggie

chill doggie

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 9, 2014
Messages
5,589
Reaction score
6,772
Got in trouble for having a big bag of weed in my car in Texas. Judge is overly strict and being hard on me.
Send prayers and good vibes if you have any to spare.
Usually I just come here to make some jokes, read some jokes, add a bit of commentary. I don’t like to bring down the mood but I just wanted to vent a little, don’t have a lot of people to talk to.

I believe in wacky things now like the power of consciousness and positive intent but I grew up being pessimistic so it doesn’t come so naturally to me.
I wish you all well and hope I can get over this so I can move onto a better situation and continue to post for years to come.
 
Sorry to hear it, and I’m here with ya..
Would pray or send good vibes out, but that tends to go in the opposite direction I aim them at…

Best of luck, dog
 
VulcanNervPinch said:
That doesn't sound "Worst Year Ever" terrible.


How big a bag and what are you looking at for this?
Click to expand...

Big enough to make it a felony.

I had a DWI in 2008 that year sucked.
5 years ago I lost a massive job opportunity because someone gave me a weed cookie without telling me it had weed in it, I let down a lot of people and probably burnt a bridge. I stopped smoking for a long time even though I started working freelance with no drug tests. But I started again and got complacent.

In 2014 I had a traumatic brain injury that had me in a hospital with a dementia-like condition for several days. I don’t remember most of it. Left me with side effects, emotional swings, couldn’t read or talk as fluidly as before. I worried my mom to death, neurologist said I was lucky to survive.
That was the worst year I had up until now that I’m facing the threat of jail time over a felony.
Not sure which one is worst.
The prosecutor said the recommendation was 8 months but was approving for me to get a deal with no conviction and dismissed charges after completing a drug probation program but the judge didn’t accept because of my DWI 16 years ago when I was 19.

Sonny Qc said:
Get busted for coke like a real man next time.
Click to expand...
Would have been the same penalties.
 
Play stupid games
340-snoop-dogg-doggystyle.jpg


Win stupid prizes
5099964263656_600.jpg








J/K, hopefully you don't have to spend anytime in the dogg pound!
 
Cook yourself some bacon and drink a few beers.
You'll feel better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,457
Messages
55,982,894
Members
175,023
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top