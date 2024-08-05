chill doggie
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2014
- Messages
- 5,589
- Reaction score
- 6,772
Got in trouble for having a big bag of weed in my car in Texas. Judge is overly strict and being hard on me.
Send prayers and good vibes if you have any to spare.
Usually I just come here to make some jokes, read some jokes, add a bit of commentary. I don’t like to bring down the mood but I just wanted to vent a little, don’t have a lot of people to talk to.
I believe in wacky things now like the power of consciousness and positive intent but I grew up being pessimistic so it doesn’t come so naturally to me.
I wish you all well and hope I can get over this so I can move onto a better situation and continue to post for years to come.
