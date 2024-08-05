VulcanNervPinch said: That doesn't sound "Worst Year Ever" terrible.





How big a bag and what are you looking at for this? Click to expand...

Sonny Qc said: Get busted for coke like a real man next time. Click to expand...

Big enough to make it a felony.I had a DWI in 2008 that year sucked.5 years ago I lost a massive job opportunity because someone gave me a weed cookie without telling me it had weed in it, I let down a lot of people and probably burnt a bridge. I stopped smoking for a long time even though I started working freelance with no drug tests. But I started again and got complacent.In 2014 I had a traumatic brain injury that had me in a hospital with a dementia-like condition for several days. I don’t remember most of it. Left me with side effects, emotional swings, couldn’t read or talk as fluidly as before. I worried my mom to death, neurologist said I was lucky to survive.That was the worst year I had up until now that I’m facing the threat of jail time over a felony.Not sure which one is worst.The prosecutor said the recommendation was 8 months but was approving for me to get a deal with no conviction and dismissed charges after completing a drug probation program but the judge didn’t accept because of my DWI 16 years ago when I was 19.Would have been the same penalties.