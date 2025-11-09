My nephew is 22 years old. He's never seen Band of Brothers before and I haven't watch the whole 10 episodes since early 2000s.



He's seen Saving Private Ryan before and loved it. And so far were 3 episodes in BoB and he's enjoying it thus far.



One thing I didn't notice before or I just simply forgot is that battle sequences in BoB is more longer. I guess when you have 10 episodes roughly 55 mins each in length.



You have time to explore these scenes more in detail and complexity.



I got to say I'm very impressed of David Schwimmer portrayal of the drill instructor Lieutenant Sobel. He did an excellent job, considering he's known mostly for the show Friends.



So far every actor in this show, is perfectly casted. They all blend in to this cohesive unit called easy company.



Well I really enjoy watching movies and TV shows my nephew hasn't seen, his reaction is pure and honest. For me, it's like reliving the first time I watched this show.