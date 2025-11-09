Television Having a rewatch of 'Band of Brothers' with my nephew.

How many times have you seen Band of Brothers the complete mini series?

  • I've only seen it once.

    Votes: 6 12.8%

  • I've seen it 2 or 3x.

    Votes: 13 27.7%

  • I've seen it 4 or 5x.

    Votes: 5 10.6%

  • I've seen 6 or more times.

    Votes: 7 14.9%

  • I've never seen it, but would love to.

    Votes: 7 14.9%

  • I've never seen it and have no interest.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen it, but might watch it.

    Votes: 9 19.1%
  • Total voters
    47
My nephew is 22 years old. He's never seen Band of Brothers before and I haven't watch the whole 10 episodes since early 2000s.

He's seen Saving Private Ryan before and loved it. And so far were 3 episodes in BoB and he's enjoying it thus far.

One thing I didn't notice before or I just simply forgot is that battle sequences in BoB is more longer. I guess when you have 10 episodes roughly 55 mins each in length.

You have time to explore these scenes more in detail and complexity.

I got to say I'm very impressed of David Schwimmer portrayal of the drill instructor Lieutenant Sobel. He did an excellent job, considering he's known mostly for the show Friends.

So far every actor in this show, is perfectly casted. They all blend in to this cohesive unit called easy company.

Well I really enjoy watching movies and TV shows my nephew hasn't seen, his reaction is pure and honest. For me, it's like reliving the first time I watched this show.
 
You need to have an option " I've never seen it but might watch it " rather than the two absolutes you have of love/ hate ....
 
Streeter said:
Isn't the pacific by the same people that made Bob?

Masters of the air is the 3rd "season" that was made last year - not terrible either


Pacific hasn't snagged my interest like BoB...probably because I was never a huge fan of "back home" stuff when I get immersed "in theatre"

It's one of the reasons We Were Soldiers hovers out of my "top war movies list"

And yes, think I watched BoB all the way through more than 6 times....
 
Thrawn33 said:
Pacific hasn't snagged my interest like BoB...probably because I was never a huge fan of "back home" stuff when I get immersed "in theatre"

It's one of the reasons We Were Soldiers hovers out of my "top war movies list"

And yes, think I watched BoB all the way through more than 6 times....

Agree I loved tbe we were soldiers Vietnam parts but the home stuff was worst part.
 
Masters of the Air was really good. If you want the book version then read A Wing and a Prayer.
The Pacific was okay but I wish they'd stuck with just one unit like BOB does.
Generation Kill is really good except for the completely made up scenes with Mattis. The author recently committed suicide.
 
My Spot said:
Masters of the Air was really good. If you want the book version then read A Wing and a Prayer.
The Pacific was okay but I wish they'd stuck with just one unit like BOB does.
Generation Kill is really good except for the completely made up scenes with Mattis. The author recently committed suicide.

I really wanted to like Generation Kill but it was very different from Bob and Pacific IMO. It was a lot of sitting around and waiting if I remember correctly. Way more focused on how the soldiers interact and act outside of battle without a lot of actual battle scenes. I may have to go rewatch though.

BoB and Chernobyl are 2 of the best mini series ever. Pacific and Generation Kill are slightly below to me
 
Just finished watching the 6th episode Bastogne. I forgot how very touching and moving episode that was. It's very different from the other episodes. It's fascinating to see the POV of the medic. Only thing else I can say is 'Wow.'
 
TheNinja said:
I really wanted to like Generation Kill but it was very different from Bob and Pacific IMO. It was a lot of sitting around and waiting if I remember correctly. Way more focused on how the soldiers interact and act outside of battle without a lot of actual battle scenes. I may have to go rewatch though.

BoB and Chernobyl are 2 of the best mini series ever. Pacific and Generation Kill are slightly below to me


GK was great because that was the kind of stupid shit that doesn't usually get broadcasted put to the general public.
 
I’ve probably seen it over 20 times. 15 of those with my wife.

I think the second or third time I ever watched it, it was with my roommate at the time. We finished it, stepped outside for a cigarette, and both agreed we should just watch it again immediately.
 
