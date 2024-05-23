Have you tried any Japanese curry dishes?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,130
Reaction score
7,695
I've tried it before a few times, but there's a new restaurant that opened up by my house that's owned by a real Japanese family. They make authentic Japanese curry dishes and also they own another store right beside it that make authentic Japanese cheesecake.

The Japanese curry they make is absolutely delicious. I'm addicted to it.

kWooYky.png

O8fJBkz.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,742
Messages
55,583,411
Members
174,830
Latest member
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub

Share this page

Back
Top