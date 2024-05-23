Have you tried any Japanese curry dishes?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,130
- Reaction score
- 7,695
I've tried it before a few times, but there's a new restaurant that opened up by my house that's owned by a real Japanese family. They make authentic Japanese curry dishes and also they own another store right beside it that make authentic Japanese cheesecake.
The Japanese curry they make is absolutely delicious. I'm addicted to it.
The Japanese curry they make is absolutely delicious. I'm addicted to it.