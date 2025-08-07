  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Have you retained the foreign language you learnt at school?

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
12,136
Reaction score
29,671
sddefault.jpg


If English is not your native language I would prefer you not to post ITT. But at least don't post about that, it's a separate case.

We seem to learn a lot of useless stuff in school. Interesting perhaps, but useless. I've still never needed to solve a quadratic equation 'in the field', or apply my knowledge about the formation of oxbow lakes for instance. However I did French until 18 and although I didn't try hard and am not good, I have remembered it and it has come in handy more than once. I also did one term of German and likewise. Just wondering if other posters have remembered and used their compulsory foreign language knowledge.



In my experience most Canadians just say they don't speak French, even though most (almost all?) have had several years of it at school. But then you come across quite a few (Anglophone) who are really good - it seems like one of those either/or things without much middle ground. Most people from the US seem to have at least a smattering of Spanish, but it's kind of the second language now, you don't just have it 'beamed in' to your classroom from a faraway land.
 
I remember bits and pieces of German, but I never really knew it when I was in school either. All I know is that class was wayyyyyy better and more fun that taking spanish.

Spanish was the worst class in all of HS, F that.

I wish I knew how to speak Spanish, but the class was der Schlimmste.
 
I took French, and I think it was my first class of the morning. I spent a lot of time sleeping through those lessons.
 
I took german and teacher loved holding idealistic speeches about society
 
French Canadian, basically raised in both French and English.

Dated a Mexican girl for a while and traveled a few times in south america and the carribean,
Was getting adequate in Spanish for a while, but haven't practiced it at all lately.
So lost all progress made.

Grew up with Cambodian friends,
Also dated a Cambodian girl,
Spent a month there.
But I can barely order my own food in Khmer.
The absolute minimum like Please, thank you and Co.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,317
Messages
57,657,631
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top