Have you retained the foreign language you learnt at school?

If English is not your native language I would prefer you not to post ITT. But at least don't post about that, it's a separate case.We seem to learn a lot of useless stuff in school. Interesting perhaps, but useless. I've still never needed to solve a quadratic equation 'in the field', or apply my knowledge about the formation of oxbow lakes for instance. However I did French until 18 and although I didn't try hard and am not good, I have remembered it and it has come in handy more than once. I also did one term of German and likewise. Just wondering if other posters have remembered and used their compulsory foreign language knowledge.In my experience most Canadians just say they don't speak French, even though most (almost all?) have had several years of it at school. But then you come across quite a few (Anglophone) who are really good - it seems like one of those either/or things without much middle ground. Most people from the US seem to have at least a smattering of Spanish, but it's kind of the second language now, you don't just have it 'beamed in' to your classroom from a faraway land.