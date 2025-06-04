Have you ordered from goldbelly before anything food dinner

I want to order food to try this weekend that I have not tired yet. Have any of u order good food from goldbekky or some othr food order site
 
Considering what I know of your grammatical capabilities, looking at the phrasing of this thread's headline, I'm going to guess that you're drunk grubbing.
 
"goldbekky"?
Is that some has been stripper?
I personally would not order anything from some one named goldbekky....

thats just me
 
Even before "food dinner"?
 
Some stuff looks good but seems so incredibly over priced so I never have .
 
