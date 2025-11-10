International Have you guys heard about how Canada is abolishing Private Property LMAO? SJW activist judges running their full court press

So if you guys know anything about our second world neighbor, over the past 4 years they have been doing land acknowledgements before events and speeches.

Will some native tribes took the BC govt to court, and an activist SJW ruled that one of these areas is native land due to land acknowledgements and now the home owners and business owners on land have lost their property. it officially belongs to the native tribe. Since then now more cases have opened up in other cities in BC and Quebec.

Basically in the next 10-15 years all Canadians as a result of these sjw judges colluding will lose their private ownership.

Can you guys believe how degenerate Canada has become in the last 10 years? They try to act like they are better then the US because they have free healthcare no one can use and they keep pointing at trump, but their society is built on stealing from one another and forced vaccinations.

If their judges are dumb enough to determine no such thing as private property in Canada, then I think we should just invade, take their homes, water, critical minerals and resources and ship all these coward Canadians off to Nunavut and make them our own version of Palestine. That is just my opinion. Canadians are the epitome of low testosterone.
 
Google “Huron Robinson Treaty Settlement”. The feds and province were forced by the courts to give a small treaty group $12 billion as back pay for the treaty they signed years ago because it wasn’t increased with inflation. In some reserves every man, woman, child and even baby got $300,000+ in tax free money. Drugs and crime are rampant and they are dropping like flies or pissing it away gambling. It’s great because they spent it in like 1 year and helped the local economy at the mid-end of covid, but it has all dried up and now they are selling it all on facebook marketplace. Some are still driving around in their yukons and escalades that are worth 1/2 what they paid.

Pretty sure those hands will be back out very soon.
 
It would be funny tho if those land acknowledgements led to "hey, if you're saying this land is mine, might as well get it back" shennanigans.
 
Topics keep bringing up Canada as backwards but still are unable to explain our own Country’s issues ?

For all the bragging we do seems like we’re the more confined country where you are able to do less .



Canada's rankings
The United States has varying rankings in different freedom indexes, often placing in the top 100 but with recent declines. The U.S. was ranked 57th out of 180 countries for press freedom in 2025, down from 55th in 2024 .

In terms of political rights, Freedom House rated the U.S. as "free," with an overall score of 84 out of 100 in 2025 and we were ranked 28th in freedom of the world last year far below Canada and were the most free country and your calling them weak ? Yea o.k .

( Canada consistently ranks higher than the United States in most major global indices that measure a country's overall freedom. )

Let all this sink in bc with Trump we aren’t going to be getting better ratings anywhere as well we’ll actually get worse where we shouldn’t be anyway .
 
Nobody with any kind of power in the world gives a flying fuck about these.
this is how you'd rank a bedroom you'd prefer, not a country.
countries that are high on this list are essentially bedrooms and nothing else.
 
No one gives a F about freedoms ? Interesting when the topic is that though .

Can you name me one Trump policy you like yet that effects the economy ? If not go sit in the corner with your tin foil hat on until you do until then go show your ignorance to someone else .
 
yeah, nobody with any kind of power.
kicking immigrants out is great.
 
high taxes
taking private property
canadians are offedned at the thought of decreasing taxes because a quarter of the population works for the govt and hence backwards asking for even more taxes
forced vaccinations during covid
seizing bank accounts if you are not a good citizenship
taxing themselves for climate change to give each other a pat on the back
offering suicide as an option for not being able to see a doctor
despite paying as upwards of 45% tax, not having food stamps with that money leaving 2 M canadians to seek out independent food banks
tent cities everywhere
hindii is about to become the third official language

ya your country is what is retarded.
 
That’s not a policy and if we did whay you said it would cost us 400 billion in revenue and wede lose over a trillion in a decade where GDP would drop to dangerous levels and cause bankruptcy and be another depression .

So can you name me a policy ? I bet you can’t and won’t answer . Lol
 
Private Property appeared one day in the local Canadian army HQ.
"I've been transferred here" boomed a voice from the Private, who was at least 7 feet tall and around 400 lbs. he barely fit the door to the main office, and the lieutenant in charge of the base was completely baffled. we simply can't use this soldier anywhere, he thought.
"Umm, your first assignment is to guard the western wall, starting tomorrow at 0500".
"Sir!", shouted the Private, who appeared to have grown half a foot since squeezing in the lieutenant's office.
Next morning, the 9 feet tall, 500 lbs Private Property slowly moved his bulk towards the gigantic wall. By the time he got there, he could see over the 11 feet height of it. The end of his shift saw him leaning with his elbow on it. He was now well over 15 feet tall, and closing in on 1000 pounds.
In a week's time, Private property grew into the largest unit at the base. Way bigger than any tank or helicopter, at least 40 feet tall and almost 6000 lbs, he could still move with relative ease. The frantic, panicked phone-calls of the lieutenant were first ignored, then taken as a joke, but soon, after a month, Private Property was clearly visible from at least 30 miles away.

"what can we do?" was the message being hysterically transmitted all across the military communication lines. "if he grows more, i don't think we can kill him. not to mention he'd make a completely apocalyptic mess, the stench of his decomposing body would fill half of Canada for years." NATO convened many times over with no solution. The latest pictures, taken from the stratosphere, showed a colossal mass, with little to point out to its previous form. according to projections, Private Property would cover all the Canadian territories in a matter of years. the world, in decades.

The conclusion was sobering - there is no way to abolish Private Property.
 
Melbourne has just had a native title challenge started by the 'traditional owners' as well. Shits going on all over the world, gonna be a massive gravy train. Get in early
 
it start from the land ownership acknowledgement to land ownership handover lol
 
