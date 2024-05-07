Have you ever worked with concrete?

My friend just bought a house and he has a dirt lot in his backyard. He asked me to help him pour a concrete slab so we could put up a patio cover. We had close to 100 bags of 60lbs of mixed concrete. He should've just paid for a truck to pour, but we had to do it manually. Those 60lb bags were heavy as fuck. They felt like they weighed twice as much and we had to do this 100 times. pour into the concrete mixer then pour into the formation we had. People who do this all day must be stronger than shit.
 
I've mixed cement and concrete at jobsites using wheel barrows, large mixing tubs, and plastic tarps LOL. It's a bitch carrying it in buckets and pushing it with the wheelbarrow
 
