Have you ever watched these well constructed short documentaries on the YT channel called 'fern'?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(I just discovered this channel a couple days ago)

Like I said short documentaries no longer than 30 min.

And highly informative.

My favorite YT channel as of right now.

If you haven't seen them it's worth checking out.







 
Thanks, I'll check these out.

I also recommend 'MrBallen' on YouTube. He also puts up incredible and bizarre true stories but tells them so well.
 
