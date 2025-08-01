  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Have you ever shown or been shown contempt?

That vibe. Watching the bridge being burned in real time and smiling.
Nope, never been involved in anything like that.
 
Holy shit, I let at least 5-6 people on the daily commute know just how much contempt I have for their pathetic driving abilities (ie not following the rules of the road, texting while driving, etc). I roll the window right down and pull up beside the offender to make sure they understand what is happening. Nobody in the last 15 years has agreed to my hand waves to the side of the road to discuss things further.

I do realize that if I behaved this way in the US of A, my head would resemble swiss cheese.

Canada and gun laws bless :)
 
