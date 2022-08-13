Have you ever met a fighter you disliked?

Bearknuckle said:
Be honest. Have you guys ever met a fighter you disliked but when you saw them you pretended to be a fan?

this is not for fighter bashing.

But happened to me, im not afraid to admit. I will tell the story if someone tells their experience first.

True stories only guys.
No, but I would like to read your story. Why not just tell it. I don't get this keeping it a secret until someone else tells their story.
 
I once met Dana White at the MGM Grand. He invited me to a snowball fight on his driveway. His home was beautiful so I took a picture. Dana got mad at me and said “that’s f*cking illegal.” I was upset so I said you shouldn’t be the president of the UFC anymore. Dana said “this isn’t like Survivor where you vote them off, you gotta beat them off.” He laughed and I walked back to the Vegas strip in shame.
 
I also met Tito Ortiz in Huntingdon Beach before his fight with Chael. I said ‘hello’ and Tito replied ‘let me tell you how you’re feeling right now’ then looked me in the eyes and waited for me to respond. It was awkward so I said I was a big fan and asked him how training was going. He said “I train six days, actually six days a week. Five days a week, I'll train three days a week. One of those days I will train two days of the week. So, six days a week I will be training.” I was impressed and asked for a selfie. Unfortunately you can’t see me face because of Tito’s large head.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Corrado Soprano said:
<puh-lease75>
 
I was all hyped to meet Wanderlei Silva and was telling everyone he was the fucking Axe Murderer, but when we met him he shook our hands by taking our hand in both of his, bowing like a monk and lighting up the room with the most joyous smile the world has ever seen. Then he relentlessly emanated friendliness and goodwill at us.

Throughout the entire encounter I had to pretend he didn't just make me look like a liar. Fucking Axe Murderer, I faked every smile.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
200w.gif
 
Not sure if this qualifies because I really didn't have an opinion on him one way or the other beforehand but I literally bumped into T.J. at a pool party in Vegas once. It wasn't hard and it was a mutual we were both walking and looking the other way type thing. I apologized and he just stood there flexing and trying to intimidate me. I kind of chuckled when I recognized him and I think that pissed him off worse. This was before he was champ and all that. I recognized him from the show though.

I still rooted for him over Cruz.
 
