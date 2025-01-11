  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social Have you ever let your friends down ?

I did once… last Christmas Eve I was at a club with a friend , a fight occurred outside. My friend acted like an asshole and decided to fight against some natives. He got his ass handled , I didn’t one to be part of it. So I ran and when I looked behind me I saw him get ground and pounded. Did I do well ? I still managed to knockdown one guy. But there was too many of them. I think it wasn’t worth the hassle.
 
One time I was tagging with a friend and he said to look out but I didn't, and we got caught by the cops. My friend was being a smart ass to the cops, so they took him and let me go 😐
 
Dude got wildly drunk he became possessed for lack of a better term. Left him in downtown Reno and drove the 30 min home. He had no license, car, etc. And lived 45-55 min from Reno. Didn't see him again for probably 2 years. Surprisingly enough, sober and still possessed. He let darkness consume
 
I can’t think of a time, no and I hope I can’t come up with one. I try to be a good friend to those who are good to me too. It’s very important to me.

Im not a fighter (off of skates) but I would have jumped in. I spent my life playing hockey and sticking up for teammates, win or lose. I got beat up by three dudes while I was dressed as Santa outside of a rink dance because of sticking up for a buddy lol.
 
I can't think of a time, no and I hope I can't come up with one. I try to be a good friend to those who are good to me too. It's very important to me. I think it's paid itself back many times through time tbh.

Im not a fighter (off of skates) but I would have jumped in. I spent my life playing hockey and sticking up for teammates, win or lose. I got beat up by three dudes while I was dressed as Santa outside of a rink dance because of sticking up for a buddy lol.
 
Nah but one tayum mi yute let mi down big tayum fam wi deh bout di quest area back inni di BC days in wow bro was lvl 69 finna hit 70 first char helpin' him oot den wi got jumped I was like iight bet mi got dis shit fam jus' heal 💯 mi start DoT m'fers up start fearin' shots flyin' everywhere whoopin' dem AZZ dun kno 👋💥👋💥den notice mi health nuh crisp 🤔 swear down as mi tink dat I see mi yute troe him bubble up an' go hide behind a rock like FAM dem can still see u smdh him got full hp too🤦 mi finally got shank by di rouge den all tree run behind di rock mi yute get him face mash str8 rocked broski 🪨😴 like bro wi had em fam still heated 💯🐮🐄
 
My friend and I had a pact. I kept my word, and because of that I wasn't there the night he died.
 
