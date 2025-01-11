Versez
I did once… last Christmas Eve I was at a club with a friend , a fight occurred outside. My friend acted like an asshole and decided to fight against some natives. He got his ass handled , I didn’t one to be part of it. So I ran and when I looked behind me I saw him get ground and pounded. Did I do well ? I still managed to knockdown one guy. But there was too many of them. I think it wasn’t worth the hassle.