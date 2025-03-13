Have you ever had Pop Tarts ?

Its a shame that you never came to visit us in canada...if you do, try Tim Horton donuts.Heard of, never had any interest in trying them.
View attachment 1086548
It's on the list of places to go. Maybe next year.Its a shame that you never came to visit us in canada...if you do, try Tim Horton donuts.
View attachment 1086549
So you're not that poor...It's on the list of places to go. Maybe next year.
This tasty pastry is so well respected that America's favorite sitcom comedian even made a movie about them
I didn’t know they made original pop tarts without the frosting ! I’m shockedIt's probably been about 25 years. I liked the unfrosted strawberry. Frosting was too sweet, even as a kid.
View attachment 1086550