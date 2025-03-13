  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Have you ever had Pop Tarts ?

When i was young i used to had them at least once a week...didnt eat them in ages, i had some after diner today.

1741898591879.png

Would you eat some pop tarts of have you tried it ?
 
Heard of, never had any interest in trying them.
1000020973.gif
 
Pop Tarts is amazing, I eat em all the time, a sweet, delicious breakfast treat thats good anytime day or night!
 
This tasty pastry is so well respected that America's favorite sitcom comedian even made a movie about them


 
Pliny Pete said:
This tasty pastry is so well respected that America's favorite sitcom comedian even made a movie about them


Peanut butter and jam toast are also goat it you want a sugary breakfast
 
It's probably been about 25 years. I liked the unfrosted strawberry. Frosting was too sweet, even as a kid.


Kelloggs-Pop-Tarts-Unfrosted-Strawberry-Toaster-Pastries-13-5-oz-8-Count_76add88b-38a1-4166-8...jpeg
 
