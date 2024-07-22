Social Have you ever gotten plastic surgery for the sake of vanity?

Have you ever gotten plastic surgery for the sake of vanity?

  • Yes, I have.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I have not.

    Votes: 4 100.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,030
Reaction score
43,964
(Your votes won't be shown)

To make you look more attractive.

I haven't got plastic surgery thus far in my life. I doubt I'd do it now. That's if something bad happened. Like I got my face fucked up in a accident or something.

Here's a couple people who did Rhinoplasty.

before-after-nose-job-rhinoplasty-460x259.jpg


rhinoplasty-before-and-after-6STtKtFOvFAk_highres.webp
 
Last edited:
I lost a ton of weight back in the day (80lbs) and I was left with lots of skin hanging off my midriff, so I got surgery to get it all cut off. Have been really pleased with the results, the surgeons did an awesome job, although I have a scar all the way around my body (It is basically on my beltline so easily concealable)
 
Zer said:
I lost a ton of weight back in the day (80lbs) and I was left with lots of skin hanging off my midriff, so I got surgery to get it all cut off. Have been really pleased with the results, the surgeons did an awesome job, although I have a scar all the way around my body (It is basically on my beltline so easily concealable)
Click to expand...

Wow that's impressive weight loss, good for you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
I'm tempted to get a large mole removed from the top of my head, by my crown.

It's swollen up big time because of the hard hat that I wear whilst at work...
 
No but I’m in my mid 30’s with good hair. If I start losing it, I will literally go to Turkey and get a hair transplant.

I notice all my buddies are balding now and I’m really glad I’m holding out well. My father passed at 75 with an impressive head of hair. I hope I get those genes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Other
I have done Ketamine Infusion Therapy for mental health
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Other
Other

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,231
Messages
55,893,863
Members
174,976
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top