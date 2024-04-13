Have you ever felt like a fight will be a draw?

I just bet 5 dollars Gaethje vs Max goes to a draw.



I could see one of them pulling out a 10-8 round in a close fight they are losing in. both are durable and if it lasts lots of damage will have been inflicted for sure and both fighters would be compromised in different ways.



Generally I think Gaethje will TKO him and I bet much more money on that. (0 dollars on max winning) but if Max can win an early round or 2, then have a spirted comeback war round at the end might get the 10-8 to make a draw. I can sort of see it happening.



have you ever felt this way about a particular fight? and have you ever been right?