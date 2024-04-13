Have you ever felt like a fight will be a draw?

I just bet 5 dollars Gaethje vs Max goes to a draw.

I could see one of them pulling out a 10-8 round in a close fight they are losing in. both are durable and if it lasts lots of damage will have been inflicted for sure and both fighters would be compromised in different ways.

Generally I think Gaethje will TKO him and I bet much more money on that. (0 dollars on max winning) but if Max can win an early round or 2, then have a spirted comeback war round at the end might get the 10-8 to make a draw. I can sort of see it happening.

have you ever felt this way about a particular fight? and have you ever been right?
 
Thawing Mammoth said:
No but I hate when people say "I had that as a split decision"
Click to expand...
I think it's fine to predict a split decision.

Fatback96 said:
That’s a running joke to say “I scored it as a split decision” as if you have 3 judges in your brain lol

The draw thing makes sense tho
Click to expand...
You should try to think like you have 3 judges in your brain. I try too tbh. I say to my self Okay, X won the round but If I were blind or retarded like a judge I might think Y won the round. So I view it as an up in the air round for those reasons.
 
Only if it's a main event PPV and they are hoping for a rematch.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao come to mind
 
Every now and then you just got to throw a chip on double zero when you walk by. GL TS.
 
