Have you ever experienced ED ? (Sexual functions disorder)

Whelp, since it’s mostly men that are posting here I guess it could be a good thread to make , I’m in my 30s right now and I guess I never thought it would happen this soon. You guys have good recommendation ? I heard some natural herb like ginko Biloba can help, I’m on my way to eat more healthy , I will make some ginger and cucumber green juice with a juice extractor too. I’m also abstaining to have sex for now 3 years almost , it must play a role.
 
You have any other symptoms or bothersome issues? Low energy, brain fog, signs of low T? (These are sincere questions btw). Is your libido still there but you have trouble getting it up sometimes, or is your libido shot, too?
 
Magnesium, zinc, and potassium rich foods for the test. Also POM juice or other heavy antiox berry juices have beem shown to improve test by a significant amount.

Also, try finger banging your prostate.
 
I’m single and hasn’t see a women body in years actually ( sadly) but true I have solid morning woods.
 
baring fog might actually be a thing , Covid hit me pretty hard too in the first part of 2021 , when there was no vaccines yet. It didn’t help my case , my cardio energy got shot for a while.
 
5000 IUs of vitamin D a day and you'll be a teenager again.
 
Might be worth getting some lab work done. Basic labs, but testosterone and prolactin levels specifically.
Like another poster said, it could be circulation issues. But there are also (non-cancerous) tumors that can do this sort of thing. One type of tumor is a tumor on the pituitary gland called a prolactinoma—it secretes prolactin, and the higher your prolactin goes, your testosterone levels decline. If you have headaches or blurry vision along with these other issues you listed, I’d suspect a prolactinoma. Typically those are just treated with medication, but sometimes surgery if they’re large. I don’t say this to freak you out, because they’re not super serious—but you can’t leave them untreated either.
I recommend seeing a doc and getting some labs done.
 
Pics of flaccid penis for the Sherbros please.


Also try to rub the Ginko Biloba on your penis for it to work properly. Pics of that too. Thanks.
 
It happened, after 2 or 3 continuous sessions.
Sucks getting ol', eh?
 
Only if I've taken stimulants not that long before.
 
Last edited:
Your in your 30's? Bro you need to get on top of this quick.

Do you smoke, take drugs or drink alcohol? If you do you may be doing too much or your body's just had enough of it. I'd suggest you stop all of them, immediately. You'll thank me later. It messes with you blood circulation. Which in turn messes with your you know what.

Would you rather have fun being drunk/high OR have fun doing you know what?

Your choice. Red pill or blue pill.
 
Are you saying you have not had sex for 3 years???

Ok, no more porn. Go to an AMP at least once a week. If need be get on viagra. Get off ritalin or any of that shit. Oh, don't beat off.
Oh, and do cardio so you have the stamina to fuck.
 
