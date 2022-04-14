Have you ever experienced ED ? (Sexual functions disorder)

Versez
Whelp, since it’s mostly men that are posting here I guess it could be a good thread to make , I’m in my 30s right now and I guess I never thought it would happen this soon. You guys have good recommendation ? I heard some natural herb like ginko Biloba can help, I’m on my way to eat more healthy , I will make some ginger and cucumber green juice with a juice extractor too. I’m also abstaining to have sex for now 3 years almost , it must play a role.