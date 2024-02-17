Have you ever dreamt about a potential fight outcome and was it correct?

I wouldnt say dream but there has really only been one fight ever that 'I just knew' and it was Rousey vs Holm. I told everyone as soon as that fight was booked that Rhonda was gunna get fried. Someone even lost there account over it. Only other time I felt hat strong about a finish was Carwin VS Lesnar and I was wrong about that one.
 
KarateYeah said:
No, I prefer to dream about women but hey, not judging!
I was waiting for that. Can't control what you dream about really. I remember this only happening to me one other time. I'm pissed though, I should be at that card but I have a wedding I must attend. Of all the damn days!!
 
Iconoclast said:
I just had a dream that Volk stopped Topuria on his feet. You guys have any past dream results that turned out to come true? Even if they were wrong would love to hear them shermanos.
yes for me it was gaethje vs tony and it was a fever dream i was so excited for the fight i couldn't sleep and it came to me like a vision.

There was also another time I had a Soul Bond with Lyoto Machida that was the weirdest experience ever. those are the 2 single weirdest mma related experiences i've ever had.
 
Iconoclast said:
Haha too predictable huh? Sorry for letting you down Sherbro lol

I cant control what I dream either but many times if Im thinking about something too much I def dream about it. Last night it happened, been binge watching an awesome series that involved fighting (ironically huh, for someone who said they dream about women lol)

Today?! Fuck! Id be pissed too. But what I do on these rare occasions is switch all notifications to off. Wake up tomorrow and watch the entire card. Doesn't beat live, but has it's pros. You can skip the waiting and fights youre not interested.
 
I had a dream that Kevin Lee knocked Gregor Gillespie out cold with a head kick, a few weeks before the fight happened.

Didn’t think too much about it as most of my fight dreams have been wrong.

And then…
 
KarateYeah said:
That sounds like a good plan. What series have you been watching If you don't mind me asking?
 
Iconoclast said:
Max original, Warrior on Netflix.

It surprisingly had 8.4/10 on imdb so I gave it a try cause cant ever find a good movie and hate series as they consume too time but i have a boring weekend with lots of downtime (outside of the ufc)

Lucky as hell cause its super good so before i know it will be ufc time. Began yesterday and just started second season today lol

PS. Bruce Lee was one of the writers supposedly (they used some of his writing)
 
KarateYeah said:
Damn, I'm intrigued. Going to definitely check that out. Thanks for recommendation brother.
 
