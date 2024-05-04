Have you ever been to the Safari in Southeast Africa? Or do you plan to go sometime?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
I've never been, but it seems something you should try checking out once in your lifetime.
But saying that it feels like there too much of it going on right now with humans observing these wild animals.
Too much meddling around like usual by humans. So I might just pass on the whole idea.
