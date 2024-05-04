Have you ever been to the Safari in Southeast Africa? Or do you plan to go sometime?

  • I've been to the Safaris.

  • Never been, but I'd love to go sometime.

  • Never been and have no interest to go.

  • Never been, but I don't think it's right to go.

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,079
Reaction score
42,282
I've never been, but it seems something you should try checking out once in your lifetime.

But saying that it feels like there too much of it going on right now with humans observing these wild animals.

Too much meddling around like usual by humans. So I might just pass on the whole idea.

Sabi_sabi_game_drive.jpg
 
