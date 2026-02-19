Training Have you ever been kneed in grappling?

godhatesacoward

godhatesacoward

I got kneed 3 times yesterday

Once not all too hard while i was lying down by a new guy

2nd time was a BOMB right on the chin by an experienced girl as she was bringing me towards her with a lor of momentum (shit probably took my ability to take a punch)

3rd time was a knee to the chest which wasn't as bad as the others at first until it was time for some push ups and sit ups in class and the pain was so bad i had to take the walk of shame. That one still hurts now.
 
