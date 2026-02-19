godhatesacoward
Green Belt
I got kneed 3 times yesterday
Once not all too hard while i was lying down by a new guy
2nd time was a BOMB right on the chin by an experienced girl as she was bringing me towards her with a lor of momentum (shit probably took my ability to take a punch)
3rd time was a knee to the chest which wasn't as bad as the others at first until it was time for some push ups and sit ups in class and the pain was so bad i had to take the walk of shame. That one still hurts now.
