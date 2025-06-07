While my job is mostly managing people and doing a lot of talking clients and being some sort of advisor in what they can and can't do legally and physically (I'm in logistics&customs) there is also a very technical component at my work which sometimes takes a lot of my time.

Last week I used a shit ton of Chatgpt to research and find technical documentation about stuff I have to import/export (industrial machinery, spare parts, tools, etc) that I would have to search through Google otherwise or call a gazillion technicians until I find one that actually can help me.

I was very surprised of the speed I could find things and get very specific data of very specific producs. I think it might saved me like 12 hours of work last week.



A very good friend mine that has a way more technical job than myself (him is super specific too) has needed an assistant for years but his company refused to hire one. His work is pretty sensitive and it always has to be one person doing the job and a second one controlling it.

Earlier this month he uploaded a shit ton of instructions, legal regulations and technical information to Gemini, he made a virtual assistant (I think they are called Gems) and it works incredibly well. Now he gives the IA the instructions and then just controls. Whenever the IA makes a mistake (it is usually due to very small nuances) he upgrades the instructions and problem is solved.

Of course he didn't told anyone at his company he is doing that lol.. but he went from burned out to destressed in like 2 weeks.



I know a lot of people use these tools to write emails too (I particularly don't).



I live a pretty simple life but I have been wondering if I can take advantage of these tools to help me organize my personal life too.