Have you availed of a mortgage?

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,650
Reaction score
10,972
And how long are you paying for it? Or how long have you paid it for?

I think my folks did a 20 year amortization on the house we live in and have paid it off early. They already owned the lot/land before the house was constructed.

I only found out how mortgages really work recently.
 
Bro I had a mortgage and through hard work and some luck have paid it off.
living debt free is so awesome. Huge weight off my (and my wife's) shoulders.
as a home owner you still need cash flow to cover owners costs, but that's manageable even in a bad patch.
 
davidlemonparty said:
Bro I had a mortgage and through hard work and some luck have paid it off.
living debt free is so awesome. Huge weight off my (and my wife's) shoulders.
as a home owner you still need cash flow to cover owners costs, but that's manageable even in a bad patch.
Click to expand...

You didn't specify how long you paid it for.

Oh, and DM me pics of wife.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
You didn't specify how long you paid it for.

Oh, and DM me pics of wife.
Click to expand...
Great question.
The home I own now is my second, I built and sold my first home prior.
So I took a 30 year mortgage (standard for Australian lending) at a variable rate. I put down a 20% deposit, also fairly standard for Australia.
We (wife and i) paid it off in 8 years or so.

Re: wife, I'll DM you butt hole pics bro
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Blunderbuss
Should i pay off my mortgage with lump sum payments?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
SummerStriker
SummerStriker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,193
Messages
55,474,789
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top