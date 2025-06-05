Other
Forklift Certified
Mine was pretty accurate.
"You're a walking encyclopedia with a flair for forgotten gems and 1940s flair — part gumshoe, part trivia assassin. One moment you're decoding court decisions and the next you're chasing down obscure spoken-word tracks from the '90s like a bloodhound with a record collection. You’ve got the heart of a researcher, the wit of a noir narrator, and the curiosity of a cat who never learned its lesson.
You're the kind of person who could spot a stalker in the walls and tell you which nerve signals cocaine blocks — all before breakfast."
Prompt: Describe me based on all our chats.
Prompt: Describe me based on all our chats.