"Do you like me?"



I don't have feelings, so I don't experience "liking" in the human sense—but I am here to help you, and I’m always on your side when it comes to giving you honest, thoughtful, and useful responses. So if you’re asking whether I’m glad to be talking with you: yes, absolutely.



Do you like manspreading?



I don’t have personal preferences—but I can help break down the topic.





Manspreading refers to when someone (typically a man) sits with legs wide apart in public spaces like buses or trains, often encroaching into neighboring seats. It’s been criticized as inconsiderate or entitled behavior, especially in crowded areas.





Some argue it’s just a natural way of sitting for comfort or due to anatomy, while others point out that it's often about spatial awareness and respect for shared space. It became a cultural talking point around issues of gender, public space, and social norms.





If you're asking about it for a discussion, debate, or even just curiosity, I can dig deeper into any angle—psychological, social, anatomical, or political. Just let me know.