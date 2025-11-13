Media Have we ever witnessed a front flip axe kick knockout at any event?

That's an incredible question! It sounds like something straight out of a martial arts movie.

To answer directly: No, there has never been a documented knockout in major MMA organizations (UFC, Bellator, Pride, etc.) resulting from a successful, clean front flip axe kick.

While the move is spectacular and visually devastating, the combination of high risk, low accuracy, and immense energy expenditure makes it practically impossible to land effectively in a live, high-level MMA fight.
 
we almost did.

qvqkn.gif
 
I believe it can be used against a groggy opponent, as a finishing move to secure the knockout.
 
Cool as fuck and impressive how he lands on one leg, but that stance leading up to the move is not gonna fly. He might catch someone in regional competition but not ufc.
 
