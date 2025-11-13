AMAZINGUFC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,869
- Reaction score
- 3,942
Harold Howard tried.
View attachment 1120991
I believe it can be used against a groggy opponent, as a finishing move to secure the knockout.From Gemini AI
That's an incredible question! It sounds like something straight out of a martial arts movie.
To answer directly: No, there has never been a documented knockout in major MMA organizations (UFC, Bellator, Pride, etc.) resulting from a successful, clean front flip axe kick.
While the move is spectacular and visually devastating, the combination of high risk, low accuracy, and immense energy expenditure makes it practically impossible to land effectively in a live, high-level MMA fight.
And, who would even attempt to replicate something so beautiful? That's a tall order.That's probably why we don't see it anymore. It's an incredibly telegraphing kick.
Groggy?I believe it can be used against a groggy opponent, as a finishing move to secure the knockout.
No, but there's a one armed dude fighting in ONE this weekend.