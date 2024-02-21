Have we all accepted that Khamzat isn't who we thought he was?

Most of us were so hyped and excited during his rise and rightfully so. He was a very intriguing prospect who looked like a bat out of hell for these welter and middleweights alike.

Not only was he super active , but he was running through everybody.....
Until he wasn't. And. Now. We're. Here.

The dust has settled. We've seen enough to properly assess things now.
Don't get me wrong, before I continue I do conceed to the fact that Chimaev is an excellent grappler, with a good chin, and is maybe the most dangerous first round fighter in the promotion.

Buttttttttt.... I have to admit, I'm underwhelmed and kinda disappointed.
He squeeked by Burns, and in my estimation had a close fight with Usman which I think he would've lost if Kamaru had a full camp.
Khamzat is a completely different fighter after the first round. Awful pacing, gas tank. He also has very flawed striking defense and looks like he just tries to force things on the feet in dire attempts to make something happen. He looks like he's rushing sometimes.

He looks like an unfinished product and it's hard to imagine him getting a belt around his waist.
I thought this was Evil Khabib dammit.
 
There is no reason to think Usman (who was in great shape) would’ve won with a full camp. He was dominated pretty easily most of the fight on the ground and almost submitted in the first. Usman landed a couple jabs and did nothing significant but get ragdolled. The first round was a 10-8 with them both being fresh ffs

Usman showed absolutely nothing to prove he could beat Khamzat. He ragdolled Usman like we’ve never seen.IMG_3645.jpeg
 
Burns ended him TBH

Since he's been in no hurry to fight in America. Shat on a main event with Diaz. Does nothing but run his mouth really

Usman fight was good but frankly didn't say too much about either
 
Speak for yourself. I never thought he'd run Gilbert or Usman over.
 
Don't think Khamzat has the discipline or just the kind of mindset required to be a champ or stay champ if he manages to win that belt

He's like a ghetto version of Khabib. One that grew up in a dark alley and got neglected as a child. Had the potential to become a goat like Khabib but didn't have a supporting family like the other russians accross the street.

He's like Scar in the lion king.

tenor.gif
 
He still is super athletic, highly technical at grappling, and has good power.

His striking is holding him back.

Regarding his gas tank, people who suffered severe lung damage due to Covid have a measurable reduction in blood oxygenation.

He can still become champ given the right matchup. A Liddell style fighter with great TDD and superior striking is his weakness.
 
His fans are the reason there is so much expectation, and so much criticism when he doesn't reach it.

Remember the thread before the Usman fight where his dickriders were speculating how many seconds it would take Khamzat to finish Kamaru?

Yeah you read that right, not rounds, not even minutes. Seconds.

Then the fight happens and he loses 2 of the 3 rounds and is VERY lucky to come out with the win.

And this was hardly the same Usman that Leon Edwards beat. It is an old, confidence shot Usman fighting in a brand new weightclass, on a week's notice. With no training camp.

Khamzat is squeaking past guys his fanbase say he is going to annihilate.
 
Literally the only people who are underwhelmed with Khamzat are people who had retarded expectations for him.
 
This is a fuking retarded thread brather.. The man is 13-0! I repeat 13-0.. Before making this kind of threads allow someone to first take it from the man in a legitmate way inside the octagon meaning hand him a defeat or 2 before we even start this kind of debate. Second of all he will fight Dricus, Adesanya, Whittaker, Strickland etc etc as he is in the same division nobody can duck nobody forever and they are bound to face since there are so few top opponents and names to go around hence they will have to lock horns eventually with a guaraantee and we will get answered our questions. Meaning he is still undefeated and 13-0 his jury is still out. He could technically trash all these people and still stay undefeated or run into couple of defeats but that is entirely unknown at this period and the jury is still out. Hence to early and immature for this kind of threads LET SOMEONE TAKE IT FROM HIM FIRST
 
He went from anywhere/anyone/anytime to a bullshit Twitter warrior and terrorist supporter.

Skill-wise he still looks really good and has a legit chance to become champion.
 
Stop hating

He has beat everyone the UFC put in front of him including Usman who was considered one of the top P4P fighters
 
empsim said:
He went from anywhere/anyone/anytime to a bullshit Twitter warrior and terrorist supporter.

Skill-wise he still looks really good and has a legit chance to become champion.
you should call out everyone why shouldn't he and not his fault they are not put infront of him besides who are the terrorist he supports! Stop talking out of your arse
 
octagonation said:
you should call out everyone why shouldn't he and not his fault they are not put infront of him besides who are the terrorist he supports! Stop talking out of your arse
You really believe he wants to fight as much as he says and the UFC simply refuses to book him? Eh, hard to believe.

He posted hearts and support for the October 7th massacre and is a Kadyrov boot licker. Not exactly news.
 
empsim said:
You really believe he wants to fight as much as he says and the UFC simply refuses to book him? Eh, hard to believe.

He posted hearts and support for the October 7th massacre and is a Kadyrov boot licker. Not exactly news.
He fought 3 times in a month almost his first few fights. It’s entirely the UFC keeping him from fighting since they want to protect him cuz he’s a potential star with a lot of hype around him
 
empsim said:
You really believe he wants to fight as much as he says and the UFC simply refuses to book him? Eh, hard to believe.

He posted hearts and support for the October 7th massacre and is a Kadyrov boot licker. Not exactly news.
Every single muslim on earth supports the palestinian ppl and their struggle.. terrorist my azz and they do it unapologetically. he supports the ppl being bombed. You won't even find a sane western who supports the israeli cause
 
Petarito said:
Stop hating

He has beat everyone the UFC put in front of him including Usman who was considered one of the top P4P fighters
You forgot the asterisk to mention it was Usman rolling off the couch & up a weight class for that fight. ;)
 
Usman up a weight class on short notice against a guy preparing a year and a half for middleweight

majority of the judges gave both rounds 2 and 3 to usman
 
