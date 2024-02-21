Have we all accepted that Khamzat isn't who we thought he was?

Most of us were so hyped and excited during his rise and rightfully so. He was a very intriguing prospect who looked like a bat out of hell for these welter and middleweights alike.



Not only was he super active , but he was running through everybody.....

Until he wasn't. And. Now. We're. Here.



The dust has settled. We've seen enough to properly assess things now.

Don't get me wrong, before I continue I do conceed to the fact that Chimaev is an excellent grappler, with a good chin, and is maybe the most dangerous first round fighter in the promotion.



Buttttttttt.... I have to admit, I'm underwhelmed and kinda disappointed.

He squeeked by Burns, and in my estimation had a close fight with Usman which I think he would've lost if Kamaru had a full camp.

Khamzat is a completely different fighter after the first round. Awful pacing, gas tank. He also has very flawed striking defense and looks like he just tries to force things on the feet in dire attempts to make something happen. He looks like he's rushing sometimes.



He looks like an unfinished product and it's hard to imagine him getting a belt around his waist.

I thought this was Evil Khabib dammit.