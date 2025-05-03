Have TV shows surpassed movies in terms of quality?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • For the most part yes.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, films are still superior.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Without a doubt in my mind they have.

It's more easier to flesh out a character in a TV series.

Imagine Breaking Bad being a trilogy movie.

Or The Last of us being one movie.

It just wouldn't be the same.
 
