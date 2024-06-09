Have they put a camera in ur man hole

Prostate issues run on my dad’s side of the family so I preemptively started seeing a urologist in my late thirties. She wanted to take a look at my bladder and prostate so she jammed a camera down the ole tentacle eye. Even with the lidocaine it was pretty horrendous.



I gotta say, dudes with a dickhole penetration kink are built differently and must have had some fucked up life event to want that shit.