Have they put a camera in ur man hole UPDATE its done

Prostate issues run on my dad’s side of the family so I preemptively started seeing a urologist in my late thirties. She wanted to take a look at my bladder and prostate so she jammed a camera down the ole tentacle eye. Even with the lidocaine it was pretty horrendous.

I gotta say, dudes with a dickhole penetration kink are built differently and must have had some fucked up life event to want that shit.
 
Bathwater said:
I gotta say, dudes with a dickhole penetration kink are built differently and must have had some fucked up life event to want that shit.

I gotta say, dudes with a dickhole penetration kink are built differently and must have had some fucked up life event to want that shit.
Thank you. This is the location I was looking for. Gonna cancel that shit right.now
 
lakersfan45 said:
Thank you. This is the location I was looking for. Gonna cancel that shit right.now
The procedure sucks but I wouldn’t avoid it on account of the pain and discomfort. Best not to take chances with your health, Sherbro.
 
lakersfan45 said:
I’m gonna tell my doctor that rubber dick man on sheesog said to cancel!
giphy.gif
 
Yeah, about 15yrs ago. Had an ongoing, unexplained issue - for ages they thought it was prostate related, but the prostate seemed fine. Op was fine. Stopped smoking weed daily and wa-la - condition vanished and has never come back. Only explanation doctor could think of was my urine containing weed fallout was somehow irritating my urethra/bladder.
 
I have had something similar. You'll get through it. The medical industry needs to implement less invasive devices. Pico and nano robots. Thinner wires. Or something.
 
