Have there ever been a submission attempt that Joe Rogan didnt think was fully locked in? Or a low kick he didnt think hurt the other guy?

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • No

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Frode is probably punch drunk

    Votes: 0 0.0%
It seems like every single time a fighter goes for a submission, no matter how close it is, or how sloppy and far away it is, no matter how well the other fighter is defending or fighting it off, Rogan start screaming right away like a lunatic.

"Omgz he got it! Its fully locked in! That is sunked inn deep! He is is all kind of problems!

Oh hes out.. he didnt get it..."

Same with low kicks. He got some kind of weird fetish for low kicks. Even weak slaps he praise like crazy.

<30>
 
It’s always tight. It’s always deep. It’s always compromised. He’s always yelling. Or crying. I hate the little toad. Give me Sanko.
 
Joe understands his role is to make the fight on screen seem exciting even if it's a boring hump parade

Bas Rutten by comparison seemed to have less issue saying the fight was a boring load of shit if it actually was
 
The devolution of Joes commentary is very real.

I genuinely don’t think he gives a fuck anymore ever since his podcast blew up and he became a multimillionaire
 
