A story as funny as it is pathetic. The bots who post all over the internet are real, but machine learning is as well...
All love, pimps.
'White colonizers': Pro-Israel AI account turns against Zionism
FactFinderAI was found critiquing and attacking the pro-Israel accounts it once promoted
www.middleeasteye.net
Israeli ‘propaganda’ AI bot turns into 'pro-Palestine machine'
An AI bot designed to promote Israeli narratives of the war on Gaza has ended up making pro-Palestinian posts, calling Israeli soldiers 'white colonisers'.
www.newarab.com
