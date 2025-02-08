  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Have the AI bots already learned so much that they are turning on our rulers?

A story as funny as it is pathetic. The bots who post all over the internet are real, but machine learning is as well...

Pro-Israel bot goes rogue, calls IDF soldiers 'white colonizers in apartheid Israel'

'White colonizers': Pro-Israel AI account turns against Zionism

FactFinderAI was found critiquing and attacking the pro-Israel accounts it once promoted
Israeli ‘propaganda’ AI bot turns into 'pro-Palestine machine'

An AI bot designed to promote Israeli narratives of the war on Gaza has ended up making pro-Palestinian posts, calling Israeli soldiers 'white colonisers'.
