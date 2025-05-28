HOLA
President Trump has sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for unleashing a storm of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities Sunday evening, saying he was "not happy" with the Russian leader defying efforts to secure a ceasefire to end the three-year war. Trump told reporters Sunday that Putin is killing a lot of people. "I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," Trump said. "I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all." When asked if he would consider more sanctions on Russia, Trump said "absolutely."
Russian bots roast "clown" Donald Trump after Putin comments
"Apparently, dementia comes as a hereditary gift for all U.S. presidents," a pro-Kremlin bot wrote.
www.newsweek.com
Russian bots have turned on U.S. President Donald Trump after he publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. Almost 1,000 derogatory posts targeting Trump have surfaced on the Russian social media platform VKontakte since Sunday, when Trump wrote on Truth Social that Putin had gone "absolutely CRAZY!" and was "needlessly killing a lot of people" in Ukraine.The accounts, operating "in the interests of the Kremlin," have accused Trump of having dementia and called him a "clown," Agentstvo, an independent investigative Russian news outlet, reported on Tuesday.
Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Lifting All Biden-Era Restrictions on Ukraine’s War Effort, Sources Say
US and German officials will discuss the next phase of Ukrainian support and Russian sanctions during meetings in Washington this week, including lifting range restrictions on interdiction in Russia.
www.kyivpost.com
WASHINGTON DC – The United States has not yet lifted all Joe Biden-era restrictions on Ukraine’s warfighting, but President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” to do so, two senior Western officials told Kyiv Post’s Washington correspondent on Monday, May 25. “All the previously imposed restrictions – whether already eased or not – are currently under the review as President [Trump] believes that the current status-quo does not serve our common interests of bringing Russia to the [negotiation] table,” one official said without offering further details.
Macron claims Trump has finally realized Putin is lying to him. Now, I have no idea why it took Trump 10 + years to have this epiphany, but better late than never I guess? Question is, will Trump stick to it, or start changing his mind on Putin like he changes his mind on the tariffs?
Trump should realize by now that he doesn't need to be beholden to Putin for anything. What does he need Putin for at this point? Trump can endlessly grift his followers for almost an endless supply of $. And no kompromat Putin may have can really do anything now. Even if Putin has a video of Trump blowing a dog, Trump can always just say it was AI created. Case closed. His cult won't question.