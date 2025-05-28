Opinion Have Putin and Trump finally broken up?

President Trump has sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for unleashing a storm of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities Sunday evening, saying he was "not happy" with the Russian leader defying efforts to secure a ceasefire to end the three-year war. Trump told reporters Sunday that Putin is killing a lot of people. "I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," Trump said. "I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all." When asked if he would consider more sanctions on Russia, Trump said "absolutely."

Russian bots roast "clown" Donald Trump after Putin comments

"Apparently, dementia comes as a hereditary gift for all U.S. presidents," a pro-Kremlin bot wrote.
Russian bots have turned on U.S. President Donald Trump after he publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. Almost 1,000 derogatory posts targeting Trump have surfaced on the Russian social media platform VKontakte since Sunday, when Trump wrote on Truth Social that Putin had gone "absolutely CRAZY!" and was "needlessly killing a lot of people" in Ukraine.The accounts, operating "in the interests of the Kremlin," have accused Trump of having dementia and called him a "clown," Agentstvo, an independent investigative Russian news outlet, reported on Tuesday.

Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Lifting All Biden-Era Restrictions on Ukraine’s War Effort, Sources Say

US and German officials will discuss the next phase of Ukrainian support and Russian sanctions during meetings in Washington this week, including lifting range restrictions on interdiction in Russia.
WASHINGTON DC – The United States has not yet lifted all Joe Biden-era restrictions on Ukraine’s warfighting, but President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” to do so, two senior Western officials told Kyiv Post’s Washington correspondent on Monday, May 25. “All the previously imposed restrictions – whether already eased or not – are currently under the review as President [Trump] believes that the current status-quo does not serve our common interests of bringing Russia to the [negotiation] table,” one official said without offering further details.


.....

Macron claims Trump has finally realized Putin is lying to him. Now, I have no idea why it took Trump 10 + years to have this epiphany, but better late than never I guess? Question is, will Trump stick to it, or start changing his mind on Putin like he changes his mind on the tariffs?

Trump should realize by now that he doesn't need to be beholden to Putin for anything. What does he need Putin for at this point? Trump can endlessly grift his followers for almost an endless supply of $. And no kompromat Putin may have can really do anything now. Even if Putin has a video of Trump blowing a dog, Trump can always just say it was AI created. Case closed. His cult won't question.
 
I think the gloves have come off since Ukraine tried assassinating Putin recently

Crazy how the only site that was talking about it with details was 4chan
 
It was always in Trumps vested interest to appease Putin. Now that Trumps family wealth isnt reliant on Russia but oil money backing he can begin the slow turn on him.
 
There was already a thread for this that got merged into the Ukraine thread.

Odd omission of the assassination attempt on Putin prior to him going crazy....
 
If they start feuding it will be fun watching the left side with Putin. We all know that will happen

But Putin will come to his senses.
 
Probably went from a mutual agreement to more of a pimp and hoe relationship.

But regardless of the relationship, Trump basically gave the middle finger to Ukraine and Russia is doing whatever the hell they want. Not exactly the best moves we're made for this situation.
 
F1980 said:
I think the gloves have come off since Ukraine tried assassinating Putin recently

Crazy how the only site that was talking about it with details was 4chan
If the only site on the entire Internet that talks about a story is 4chan, home of QAnon and child porn, then that story probably isn't true.
 
First term: Trump should he been on good terms with Putin. Why wouldn't he? Because MSM said not to.

Second Term: Putin invaded another country. If he agrees to a pace deal, Trump looks good. If not, he does no good to Trump, he will throw him under the bus. Trump already got money from Zelensky, has to turn on someone if there is no peace.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
First term: Trump should he been on good terms with Putin. Why wouldn't he? Because MSM said not to.

Second Term: Putin invaded another country. If he agrees to a pace deal, Trump looks good. If not, he does no good to Trump, he will throw him under the bus. Trump already got money from Zelensky, has to turn on someone if there is no peace.
Russia was kicked out of the G8 in 2014, because they first invaded the Ukraine back then.
 
Imagine Trump getting pissed at a Russian disinformation campaign then using US government resources to fight back against the bots and the literal fake news they spew.

Irony of ironies
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Seriously... Why are you guys on the left OBSESSED with imagining Donald Trump in sexual situations? It's never ending.
You're the side that keeps posting shirtless photoshopped pics of the pair. Maybe stop acting so gay and the left won't accusing you of sounding gay.
 
