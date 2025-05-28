Russian bots roast "clown" Donald Trump after Putin comments "Apparently, dementia comes as a hereditary gift for all U.S. presidents," a pro-Kremlin bot wrote.

Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Lifting All Biden-Era Restrictions on Ukraine’s War Effort, Sources Say US and German officials will discuss the next phase of Ukrainian support and Russian sanctions during meetings in Washington this week, including lifting range restrictions on interdiction in Russia.

Macron claims Trump has finally realized Putin is lying to him. Now, I have no idea why it took Trump 10 + years to have this epiphany, but better late than never I guess? Question is, will Trump stick to it, or start changing his mind on Putin like he changes his mind on the tariffs?Trump should realize by now that he doesn't need to be beholden to Putin for anything. What does he need Putin for at this point? Trump can endlessly grift his followers for almost an endless supply of $. And no kompromat Putin may have can really do anything now. Even if Putin has a video of Trump blowing a dog, Trump can always just say it was AI created. Case closed. His cult won't question.