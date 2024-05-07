Have a question about One fc

I've heard a lot of people in forums all over the net complaining about UFC recently and how they are starting to prefer One, I've glossed over One events in the last couple years and saw they had fighters like Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de ridder what I don't understand is that looking at the cards in the last few months all I see is like 8 out of 10 fights being Muay Thai matches and the 2 being mma. I thought One was an mma organization so why so little mma rules matches and 90% of the cards being MT
its strange and why not just become a MT or KB organization like K1 because people talk as if its an mma promotion that can compete with UFC but that doesn't seem to be the case and I personally never cared for One but always thought of it as mma but now see it as a MT league.
 
