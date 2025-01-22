  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Have 145lbs and less always wore smaller gloves than 155 and up?

Noticed in the California cage side weigh in report that fighters under 147 pounds get to use 8 ounces gloves while everyone heavier has to use 10 ounce.

Has this always been a thing? How much of a difference does it make for fighters who make the jump from 145 to 155 to have to change glove sizes?

Sorry for the dumb question, I just never knew this was a thing.
 
UFC gloves aren't ten oz. Unless you are talking about kickboxing and boxing.

I was under the impression all UFC gloves are around 4 ounces. Some might weigh more due to bigger hands thus more material.
 
