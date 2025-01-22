Have 145lbs and less always wore smaller gloves than 155 and up?

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 20,066
- Reaction score
- 1,165
Noticed in the California cage side weigh in report that fighters under 147 pounds get to use 8 ounces gloves while everyone heavier has to use 10 ounce.
Has this always been a thing? How much of a difference does it make for fighters who make the jump from 145 to 155 to have to change glove sizes?
Sorry for the dumb question, I just never knew this was a thing.
Has this always been a thing? How much of a difference does it make for fighters who make the jump from 145 to 155 to have to change glove sizes?
Sorry for the dumb question, I just never knew this was a thing.