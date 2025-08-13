  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Hats off to Theo Von

pakimahi said:


Amazed by the fact that this guy is telling it all on Theo's, and not any MSM.
Click to expand...

Truly sad stuff. When theo started I thought it would be all fluff. He is using his platform to do some good work here. Props to the medical peeps that operate in these war zones. Its not just giving medical care but seeing these things will definitely impact them.
 
Last edited:
Why not a medical doctor Ukraine?

Ah yes, because that war is no longer trendy.
 
Croo67 said:
Why not a medical doctor Ukraine?

Ah yes, because that war is no longer trendy.
Click to expand...


theo-von-tells-zelenskyy-to-gtfo-v0-n49cor0f81me1.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Theo Von on the fuss about him "wasting time on prelims" unlike other VIP guests
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
FriskyRandy
FriskyRandy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,702
Messages
57,679,674
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top