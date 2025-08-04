  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hating Arman makes no sense IMHO

R

Rubios

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
634
Reaction score
672
I mean the fighter, I assume the vast majority of us just want to see the best fight the best.

Dude is not the smartest. Saying in an interview that your boss is lying (when Dana said that he didn't make weight for the Islam fight) is stupid.
But saying that your boss is lying if he was not lying would be beyond full retard.

So, most likely, he got injured. And it's fun for the lulz but doing basic mobility warm-ups with Nina had nothing to do with it.
There's videos of him doing extreme flexibility drills.
Either could have hurt himself doing them, or he has to do them because he is prone to back injuries.

You don't want to enter a wrestling/grappling contest vs Islam with a back injury. You don't want to look bad at the biggest stage.
Sheet happens, and it can happen 48h from a title fight.

He has made weight as a back-up fighter since, in the title fight of Ilia vs Charles, whom he already beat.
Enough punishment, IMHO.
 
Arman should just take a massive payout to fight for fight for the title.

If anything since he is rich, he should pay the UFC for the opportunity to fight for the title

Arman took away Dana's snow & blackjack money since Dana had to pay Moicano almost a million to save the card because Arman was to have a bad weight cut under the guise of an "injury" 1 day before the event

Dana will never forgive Arman for that unless he pays him back with interest
 
