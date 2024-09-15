Hate all you want. The sphere is epic.

I don't care about it but it's 100% true it adds value for those who do want to see a spectacle. Could be used better with graphics to highlight the fighters even more but it's not a bad gimmick.
 
mangokush said:
The Sphere had finally made its appearance, was looking like an Apex card with brighter lighting for the prelims but the UFC has stepped it up for the main card
Click to expand...
This, the saved the good stuff for the main card, at first i wasnt sure what was that, for those in the arena sure is a great experience, TV viewing? cool, but nothing more, nothing less.
 
Lmao it's mediocre asf, I have no idea what some of you are talking about. I'd have much rather had a stacked fight card at the T-mobile.
 
missed opportunity for UFC to bring back brock to celebrate mexico

tumblr_oadupm6KBx1u1ljrzo2_500.gif


fMBo80D.gif
 
It's been decent for the main card. The prelims where it was just two screens and we'd here a constant buzzing and the static noise attack whenever a knockdown happened wasn't great
 
Ian said:
How are we missing out if we’re watching it and are unimpressed? The graphics are cool but they don’t make the fights any more exciting.
Click to expand...

Ufc needs ladder matches
 
The cage looks smaller than usual. I think it's because the huge video screen makes it look that way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Dana White’s brilliant next level business plan with sphere revealed.
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
Siver!
Siver!
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
6K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
K
Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes
svmr_db
Media New details on how the UFC plans to use The Sphere
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
5K
kingghidrah
kingghidrah
jeff7b9
How the spehere works video
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,288
Messages
56,189,216
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top