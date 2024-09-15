Hate all you want. The sphere is epic.

The fights have been good and the production value is amazing!How are we missing out if we’re watching it and are unimpressed? The graphics are cool but they don’t make the fights any more exciting.
This, the saved the good stuff for the main card, at first i wasnt sure what was that, for those in the arena sure is a great experience, TV viewing? cool, but nothing more, nothing less.The Sphere had finally made its appearance, was looking like an Apex card with brighter lighting for the prelims but the UFC has stepped it up for the main card
I hate to say it but I agreeThis has been one of the most entertaining MMA productions in years... and if you hate it... you're missing out.
It's not meant to be experienced on TV I'm pretty sure
lmaoi guess my illegal russian stream at 360p doesnt do it justice