Has your opinion of the BMF title changed?

Not really, the original "issue" i had with it is that it wasnt a title, it was a belt, it couldnt be put up for grabs, now at least so far its been on the line twice and im guessing Holloway will defend it eventually, i liked it at the beggining, dont get me wrong, more belts is always good, they all are marketing tools, we just got one more.



This create somewhat of a conflict with undisputed Titles tho, Holloway is not only the BMF by his own right, but he is also a legit former champion, what will happen if he wins the Undisputed belt at FW or LW?? I wouldnt mind him defending both, but it will be weird.



BMF title seems to be a thing that somehow lets rankings or skills on the side and focus on one thing and one thing only, violence, would Topuria vs Holloway fit a BMF title fight? Sure, Islam tho? Not so much.



I certainly dig the belt tho, the actual belt is SICK, it would look bad ass for the BMF to win Undisputed and have both belts put on him.