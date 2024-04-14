Has your opinion of the BMF title changed?

It's still not a real title, but that fight and Max's performance gave it a bit more meaning imo. Masvidal v Nate ending in a doctor stoppage and Masvidal never defending it kind of made it stupid. If it's a belt that occasionally gets defended and only all action fighters get to participate I don't mind it if it means more 5 round fights of this caliber.
 
If they let Conor fight for it next then it'll have jumped the shark. But as of right now it's fun and fighters deserving of the title are fighting for it so fuck it. Let it roll.
 
The actual belt? No.

It's still just a gimmick that the UFC use to artificially make PPVs feel more stacked but it isn't actually a legitimate championship.

It didn't legitimise Max vs Justin in any way. Those two were always going to come out and try to tear the roof off the building regardless.

Max is the first legitimate world champion level fighter to hold the belt, but the belt itself is still a joke. Holloway doesn't need a fake title to be a BMF, everybody knows he's the man anyway.
 
I think it's a cool excuse for a 5 round fight, but either guy would get squashed by Islam. It's kind of like a silver medal belt to me. Its bringing the UFC further from a sports structure and has no true rules or lineage. Atleast they are usually a spotlight for good fights.
 
Without that gimmick of a belt to make it a five rounder that might have been a very forgettable three round fight.
 
i would accept it if any weight class can challenge the champ, give us Max vs Jiri next
 
Maybe, but there is a precedent of them making 5 round non title fights that weren't even the co-main.

Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards for example. This fight could have been made a 5 rounder regardless.
 
Get used to it. After last night the belt is t going anywhere.
 
Not really, the original "issue" i had with it is that it wasnt a title, it was a belt, it couldnt be put up for grabs, now at least so far its been on the line twice and im guessing Holloway will defend it eventually, i liked it at the beggining, dont get me wrong, more belts is always good, they all are marketing tools, we just got one more.

This create somewhat of a conflict with undisputed Titles tho, Holloway is not only the BMF by his own right, but he is also a legit former champion, what will happen if he wins the Undisputed belt at FW or LW?? I wouldnt mind him defending both, but it will be weird.

BMF title seems to be a thing that somehow lets rankings or skills on the side and focus on one thing and one thing only, violence, would Topuria vs Holloway fit a BMF title fight? Sure, Islam tho? Not so much.

I certainly dig the belt tho, the actual belt is SICK, it would look bad ass for the BMF to win Undisputed and have both belts put on him.
 
The entire point of the belt is that only guys who try to tear the roof off get to fight for it. And without the BMF belt this fight would have been 3 rounds without the crazy ending.
 
Did you see Ilia afterwards?

Dude's shook as fuck and suddenly ready to rematch Volk.
 
The UFC has never had a sports structure. Poirier getting a title shot, Colby getting a title shot, Belal not getting one, etc. Those type of business decisions are all worse than the BMF title existing imo.
 
