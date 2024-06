Huge fan of Mcgregor, I even have 3 tattoos with him, but this is bullshit. He has lied to us that he is fighting for 2 years now. He put Chandler to an entire camp and everything and still failed to show up. Come on man. After coming untrained and injured for the Khabib fight his career went really bad. His mistake was not to take Khabib serious and come untrained and also with an injured foot, now he doesn't give a fuck at all. I don't think he trains anymore.