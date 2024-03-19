Has wmma regressed?

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
In days of old we had the likes of Cyborg, Ronda, Amanda Nunez, Joanna Jerdreszyck. Today we have Raqel Pennington as champ..
I think it's getting better for them
Ladies are looking at the bigger picture and realizing more money and easier to get is outside of the octagon for them
At the same time UFC is maybe aware they cant allow their brand value going down because wmma fights where fighters could be bigger , stronger, scarier than some if not most mma fighters, so they dont accept some weird woman to be shown in the octagon
To answer would be admitting to watching wmma. So, I don’t know.
Yes it has. But so have most other divisions. Have you seen the LHW and HW divisions ?