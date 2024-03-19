Has wmma regressed?

Nah, 115 and 125 are better than ever and have amazing champs Weili and Grasso plus respectable TOP 5

The women are not only more skilled than before they are more athletic, they are better at cutting weight, they start training at younger ages, more experience, and are better finishers than ever before…


The real issue is that the heavier WMMA weight classes are shallow because women naturally have smaller bodies.

Think about the talent drop of in men’s HW well that drop off happens at 135 for women

That’s why the UFC should get rid of 145 and open an 105 division instead
 
I think it's getting better for them
Ladies are looking at the bigger picture and realizing more money and easier to get is outside of the octagon for them
At the same time UFC is maybe aware they cant allow their brand value going down because wmma fights where fighters could be bigger , stronger, scarier than some if not most mma fighters, so they dont accept some weird woman to be shown in the octagon
 
They don’t accept some weird woman in the octagon? 90% of wmma fighters look like juiced up aliens
 
World eater said:
To answer would be admitting to watching wmma. So, I don’t know.
Yes it has. But so have most other divisions. Have you seen the LHW and HW divisions ?
 
The only time I enjoyed WMMA was when Ronda got KOed by Holly, never laughed that much watching a fight, other than that girls' fights are break time for me.
 
