Has wmma regressed?

Nah, 115 and 125 are better than ever and have amazing champs Weili and Grasso plus respectable TOP 5



The women are not only more skilled than before they are more athletic, they are better at cutting weight, they start training at younger ages, more experience, and are better finishers than ever before…





The real issue is that the heavier WMMA weight classes are shallow because women naturally have smaller bodies.



Think about the talent drop of in men’s HW well that drop off happens at 135 for women



That’s why the UFC should get rid of 145 and open an 105 division instead