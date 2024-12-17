Has Topuria shown any vulnerabilities?

MarioLemieux
Off the top of my head he got dropped by a head kick. I think kicking is the only path to beat his is ludicously potent boxing stance. That and being able to hold him down. but who can hold him down that's currently active on the roster?
Do you think Islam can hold him down and not get cracked? His top control has looked very mortal at times against Volk and even Dustin.
