Has Topuria shown any vulnerabilities?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
710
Reaction score
1,877
Off the top of my head he got dropped by a head kick. I think kicking is the only path to beat his is ludicously potent boxing stance. That and being able to hold him down. but who can hold him down that's currently active on the roster?

Do you think Islam can hold him down and not get cracked? His top control has looked very mortal at times against Volk and even Dustin.
 
The only way to beat him is to stick your finger in the stab wound that's in his left thigh.
 
Been willing to take one to give one, always dangerous at this level. No one with enough power to capitalise off the top of my head
 
He beat the 2 goats in his division easily.
So yes big 155ers with maybe a lot of front kicks, more reach/height could be problem.
The bigger wrestler beats the smaller wrestler.

I'd say he has the best technique P4P in the ufc right now.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
His biggest weakness so far has been his personality
Click to expand...
ilia-topuria-max-holloway.gif


He's working on it lol
 
I think he’s not physically as strong on the ground as hyped. I watched his fight with Zalal and he couldn’t keep him down. And Holloway sprung up with no problem.
 
Islam: where is this short guy

I'd imagine reach and overall size. He can obviously explode and close the distance but it's still a physical disadvantage
 
Tends to be out landed and hit a good bit which leaves him open to losing rounds.

Max and Volk out landed him pretty easily, but the constant pressure and power eventually got to them. Fighters like Ilia don't last long at the top, they get hit too much and are willing to trade blow for blow. Every elite fighter has been able to outland him, and every competent striker has been able to outland him or keep the margin very close (aside from Emmett).

A fighter with better measurables than Ilia who utilizes good activity, movement, and kicks will give him a lot of trouble. Then combine that with a good wrestling threat and his pressure game will be halted.
IIRC Max Holloway only defended his belt 3 times, much like Ilia he was this young unstoppable force of nature. Then when he fought someone who didn't fold early, and was able to outland him over 5 rounds he lost and could never beat that guy (Volk).

I think the same will happen to Ilia, I would be shocked if he could go undefeated in his next 4-5 fights.
 
He can be taken down and controlled on the ground. He’s too content staying in guard and doesn’t wrestle back to his feet.
 
-We’ve never seen him on his back
-He’s been kicked in the head a couple times
-He looks like he slows down if the pace is too high in the grappling/striking
-Looks like if he’s forced to scramble he might get tired
-He didn’t really like it when Holloway and Volk were stinging him, although he KO’d both so the point is moot

He’s p4p #1 right now. I think he beats Islam
 
He gets hit and he’s reacted badly to some of them. But the problem is he’s absolutely vicious in the range you can catch him in
 
I think he has a tendency to over-swing and throw himself out of position when he misses, that can leave him vulnerable.
 
He hasn't shown any vulnerabilities, but you know what I noticed recently? Topuria would be the favorite against Belal, and rightfully so

I think this is the first time in UFC history where the FW champ is favored to beat the WW champ and it's due to both Topuria being THAT good and Belal being one of the worst champs in recent history who is also old and has been dropped and hurt several times


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
Bilzerian
Bilzerian
TerraRayzing
How well does Ilia does against Islam?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
nintey
nintey
SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
255
tritestill
tritestill
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
5K
maximus__
maximus__

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,774
Messages
56,668,937
Members
175,339
Latest member
mojtaba begmaz

Share this page

Back
Top