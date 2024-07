Being a Muay Thai champion in ONE Championship isn’t as prestigious as it may seem. Their ruleset differs from traditional Thai fighting. It’s considerably easier for a Kickboxing champion in ONE to also secure a Muay Thai title in their organization given their limited roster which often features the same few athletes across both sports.

Winning titles at for example Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand would be far more impressive for that same Kickboxing champion.



What Stamp did was awesome though.