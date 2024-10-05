Has there ever been a fight previously with a size disparity in the same weight class greater than Poatan vs Roundtree?

1728100231257.png

1728100298849.png


Up until yesterday I had Roundtree in this and a dark horse. You'd expect to see this disparity possibly on fight night but not at the weigh ins for gods sake. Poatan's jaw is larger than Rountree's goddamn head. Its not cool and underlines the stupidity of weight cutting and bullying.

Da fuk bra. <Moves>
 
The good news for Khalil is he's got former-fat guy strength. Late-notice Anthony Smith was also surprisingly big in the cage next to Khalil, but Poatan is obviously better at using his tools than Smith
 
The good news for Khalil is he's got former-fat guy strength. Late-notice Anthony Smith was also surprisingly big in the cage next to Khalil, but Poatan is obviously better at using his tools than Smith
Khalil disciplined Lion heart. That was a pure beating.
 
Happens all the time...you just start watching MMA?

There's a lightweight who is 6'3...
Im not talking about a scarecrow like Sandhagen or anything below bantamweight. Im talking about a gross size advantage in height and MASS

Do you physics?
 
randy-couture-left-and-brock-lesnar-at-the-ufc-91weigh-in-at-the-mgm-HAAM0C.jpg
 
In terms of same weight class it is probably Bones and Rashad? Bones and Shogun was pretty bad too. Shogun just looked out of shape. Jones looked really big after he rehydrated.
 
Im not talking about a scarecrow like Sandhagen or anything below bantamweight. Im talking about a gross size advantage in height and MASS

Do you physics?
I literally alluded to a lightweight. Also, you do know that size and weight differences matter more the lighter you go right?...

Sakuraba fought Rampage and Wanderlei Silva at LHW

Khalil is just on the shorter side for his division while Alex is tall. They are both 205ers...Alex is thinner than natural heavyweights and you're capitalizing mass like an ignoramus.
 
