Has there ever been a fight previously with a size disparity in the same weight class greater than Poatan vs Roundtree?

Khalil disciplined Lion heart. That was a pure beating.The good news for Khalil is he's got former-fat guy strength. Late-notice Anthony Smith was also surprisingly big in the cage next to Khalil, but Poatan is obviously better at using his tools than Smith
big time ! The ending sequence was right out of a cartoonKhalil disciplined Lion heart. That was a pure beating.
Im not talking about a scarecrow like Sandhagen or anything below bantamweight. Im talking about a gross size advantage in height and MASSHappens all the time...you just start watching MMA?
There's a lightweight who is 6'3...
I think Brock cut weigh. I remember him looking much bigger than this
Bendos first ww fight. Basically a lw vs a wwOff the top of my head I remember Brendon Thatch being huge compared to Benson Henderson. Also Frankie against most of his opponents.
I literally alluded to a lightweight. Also, you do know that size and weight differences matter more the lighter you go right?...Im not talking about a scarecrow like Sandhagen or anything below bantamweight. Im talking about a gross size advantage in height and MASS
Do you physics?