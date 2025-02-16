Has there ever been a DDP GOAT thread?

KillerIsBack V2
So far I haven’t seen even one. Izzy and Bobby had many.
Only after winning the Jorge Masvidal there were tons of Marty WW GOAT threads. IMO Dricus’ title run so far is more impressive.
Did the MMA fanbase just mature suddenly? Many sherdoggers here suddenly know WMMA fighters before their debut even so it’s possible.
There have been p4p GOAT threads on here for far less achievements, so this statistic made me think that’s weird.
