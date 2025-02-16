  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Has there ever been a DDP GOAT thread?

So far I haven’t seen even one. Izzy and Bobby had many.

Only after winning the Jorge Masvidal there were tons of Marty WW GOAT threads. IMO Dricus’ title run so far is more impressive.

Did the MMA fanbase just mature suddenly? Many sherdoggers here suddenly know WMMA fighters before their debut even so it’s possible.

There have been p4p GOAT threads on here for far less achievements, so this statistic made me think that’s weird.
 
nobody really thought Marty was WW GOAT lol

DDP doesn't have enough belts or defenses to even have this conversation. Maybe if he wins 5 years in a row and grabs another belt
 
It's okay to be a DDP fan; but beating Strickland to decisions isn't what I'd call "GOAT" conversation. Just stop it🤡
Why would there be?

He is around 8 title defenses shy of the record in his own divison.

There are a handful of fighters with double digit title wins and he has 3.
Jones has 16(17*)

We gonna start calling pigs in a blanket foot longs too while we are at it? How far you wanna take this shit?
 
nobody really thought Marty was WW GOAT lol

DDP doesn't have enough belts or defenses to even have this conversation. Maybe if he wins 5 years in a row and grabs another belt
People have thought that Woodley and Usman were both the WW GOATs. Now that they've both been smoked since those stupid claims, those same idiots are now silent about it or have since been banned.

We have searches for it buddeh. There have been many threads about both of them.

Fucking Woodley. lol
 
nobody really thought Marty was WW GOAT lol

DDP doesn't have enough belts or defenses to even have this conversation. Maybe if he wins 5 years in a row and grabs another belt
Rogan thinks he is the GOAT and he thinks Masvidal would destroy GSP
 
I think most people like me are waiting to see if he beats Chimaev.

If he does, he is pretty close to have cleaned an entire generation (Imavov and Borralho can be seen as next wave of MWs).

The debate is wheather he is #2 MW of all time or not.
 
I think there's been a few threads along the lines of DDP being the GOAT trash talker. Literally had Sean crying his eyes out on a podcast because he said some mean things.
 
That’s bc Anderson is so far and away the best MW ever that even his haters wouldn’t entertain suggesting another MW GOAT unless they start approaching 7+ defenses. Even the #2 MW GOAT (Izzy) has a strong resume that’s going to be hard to eclipse. African Chad got his work cut out.
 
His resumee looks good on the surface.
But his hands are still too awful to even be in the Top5 P4P. Him at 6 is even too high.

He had some bad rounds vs Tavares, Till and Brunson.
Won his title with a bit of a gift decision.
Won the rematch clear, but Sean had staph, we all saw it. And some other injuries.
That knockout loss to Soldic doesn't scream GOAT either.


Naaa
 
