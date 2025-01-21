  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Has there been a UFC fighter that you used to love but now you hate????

Not ashamed to say it. I used to be a HUGE Conor fan in those early years (2013-2017).
Once all the ugliness appeared (maybe it was there all along), it just became so distasteful I couldn't with him anymore.
Now the guy is hanging out with the Paul brothers, coked up, and completely directionless.


Who's someone you used to love or have fondness for, but they eventually proved you wrong?
 
Jon Jones was a huge fan favorite when he was starting his run, and I was a big fan of his. His 2011 run to the title and the defenses were stuff of legends

Nowadays I don't hate him, but I would love to see him lose (for real)
 
Jon Jones. Was a big fan of his, he's exactly the type of fighter I want to be a fan of -- except for all the ways he's not (and they all just kept getting worse).
 
Not quite a used to love and now hate scenario, but..
When Valentina started fighting in the UFC, I was interested in her fights and didnt mind her personality..

Now I find her annoying and don’t care to watch her fights.
 
Jon Jones because he used to buy from me. He has left that life behind for the good ole bible. It has really impacted by bottom line.
 
I'm more disappointed in Conor than hating him. Something in his brain broke after the Floyd fight. I think he was depressed and that's when the partying and coke/alcoholism happened.
 
Active fighter I would have to go with Kevin Holland. That Rampage podcast had me rooting hard against him
 
