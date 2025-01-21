Has there been a UFC fighter that you used to love but now you hate????

Not ashamed to say it. I used to be a HUGE Conor fan in those early years (2013-2017).

Once all the ugliness appeared (maybe it was there all along), it just became so distasteful I couldn't with him anymore.

Now the guy is hanging out with the Paul brothers, coked up, and completely directionless.





Who's someone you used to love or have fondness for, but they eventually proved you wrong?